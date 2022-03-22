Webinar to explore fiber, fermentation and dental issues

Share

The second webinar following the 10th European Equine Health and Nutrition Congress (EEHNC) is on later this week.

With the congress being made virtual last year, it was decided to add three additional follow-up webinars.

The second of those, “Fiber intake, fermentation and dental condition” features presentations by Marcus Clauss and Lieven Vlaminck.

Clauss, from the Clinic for Zoo Animals, Exotic Pets and Wildlife Vetsuisse Faculty at the University of Zurich will speak on “Fiber intake and fermentation in horses and other herbivores: A comparative approach”, while Vlaminck, from Ghent University, will look at “Is there a relation between nutrition and dental condition or the other way around?”

A question and answer session will follow, as well as a panel discussion with Richard Ducatelle, Geert Janssens, Meriel Moore-Colyer and Emanuela Valle.

The webinar, which costs €125, will be recorded and will remain online for viewing for about a month.

» Register for “Fiber intake, fermentation and dental condition”, on March 24 at 2pm (CET).