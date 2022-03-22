First horses evacuated from Ukraine as aid efforts ramp up

Share

The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) has established a Ukraine Relief Fund in association with the FEI to provide support to the equestrian community of Ukraine.

All funds collected will go to the FEI Solidarity Relief Fund and directly to those in need of support. The FEI is liaising with the Ukrainian Equestrian Federation (UEF) and neighboring countries to facilitate support, and the USEF Board of Directors has committed to allocating additional relief funding.

In February the FEI pledged a million Swiss francs ($US1m, $NZ1.6m) for the equestrian community in Ukraine, following the invasion by Russian military forces. The funds have been used to set up a temporary stable in Lviv, for horses being evacuated to Poland. The first trip from Kiev on Saturday was a success, with eight horses transported safely. Another 18 crossed the border on Sunday and arrived at a temporary stable in Poland.

Transportation and accommodation at the evacuation stables have been made possible with the help of the All-Ukrainian Equestrian Federation Fund, the Ukrainian Horse Union, the Equestrian society of Ukraine and Equibook.

Reinforcing the importance of the Ukraine relief effort, USEF President Tom O’Mara said the US equestrian community “always comes together to help fellow equestrians and horses in need”.

“The acts of war in Ukraine require all of us to join in supporting human and horse welfare in the areas impacted however we can. We will work closely with FEI to ensure all funds contributed are distributed to those who need it most.”

The Ukrainian Equestrian Federation said that donations are helping provide the Ukrainian equestrian community hope for a better future, and saving lives. “Horse owners, riding schools, athletes, breeders, and professionals are in desperate conditions without any resources of saving their horses.”

» Tax-deductible donations can be made here, or checks can be sent to the USEF, with “Memo: USEF Ukraine Relief Fund”.

• Donations to pet charity Rolda (Romanian League in Defense of Animals) have helped to rescue 46 dogs from the Korosten war zone near Kiev and Cernauti in the south-west of Ukraine. Rolda has also delivered dry and wet food, transporters and hygiene items for pets, to refugees at border checkpoints at Tulcea and Giurgiulesti.

“The transport and veterinary costs for each rescue mission in Ukraine are expensive. Thankfully, the donations we’ve received so far have helped us cover these costs,” said Rolda founder and president Dana Costin.

The 23 dogs from the Hachiko Rescue Shelter are now safe in Rolda shelters, with the eight puppies taken to a private clinic for medical attention following their long trip in the bitter cold.

“One dog seemed to have an old fracture. Some dogs suffered because they just lost their owners during the invasion. A senior male dog seemed well cared for, but sadly, his owner was killed by a bomb,” Costin said.

Costin said the senior dog and all of the pups are destined to go to families in Sweden.