$1.6m funding for diverse range of equine health research

Fifteen equine health researchers from eight universities in the US are among the recipients of $1,661,180 from the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation. The 2022 expenditure will also fund 10 continuing projects and three career development awards.

It brings Grayson’s totals since 1983 to more than $32.1 million to underwrite 412 projects at 45 universities, and it is the eighth consecutive year that more than $1 million has been approved.

Preisdent Jamie Haydon said the foundation aimed to support projects that address a wide range of equine health issues, and this diversity is evident in its approved projects this year.

“We are not able to fund these research projects and career development awards without the generosity of our donors, and we are grateful to them for recognizing the importance of equine veterinary research,” Haydon said.

Grayson has named two recipients of the Storm Cat Career Development Award, which grants $20,000 to an individual considering a career in equine research.

The first is Dr Rosemary Bayless, who has completed her residency program and is in a research training position under the mentorship of Dr Katie Sheats at North Carolina State University. Her project is “Cell-Free DNA as a Biomarker in Equine Colic Patients.”

The second recipient is Dr Sarah K. Shaffer, whose research project is “Linking Training to Stress-Reactions in Racehorse Bones” and will be conducted under the mentorship of Dr Susan Stover at the University of California, Davis.

The Storm Cat Award was inaugurated in 2006.

The Elaine and Bertram Klein Career Development Award was first awarded in 2015 and grants $20,000 to a prospective equine researcher. This year’s recipient is Dr Bruno C. Menarim from the Gluck Equine Research Center at the University of Kentucky. His current research focuses on “PPAR-y Activation in the Treatment of Joint Inflammation” and will be conducted under the mentorship of Dr James MacLeod.

Dr Johnny Mac Smith, consultant to the research advisory committee, said the foundation was pleased to be able to offer grants to three deserving individuals this year.

“Grayson’s career development awards have a proven track record of supporting the next generation of top equine researchers,” he said.

New projects (listed alphabetically by school):