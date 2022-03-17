Racehorse aftercare forum free and virtual

Share

The International Forum for the Aftercare of Racehorses (IFAR) has announced its lineup of speakers for its sixth conference, which will be held as a series of two virtual webinars in April.

The conference theme of “Many paths – One goal” is reflected in the speakers and organizations represented in both sessions. Topics expected to be covered include traceability, transitioning horses off the racetrack and assessing suitability for other careers, the use of Thoroughbreds in unique careers, responsibility in making end-of-life decisions, and the next generation’s perspective on aftercare.

IFAR is partnering with the Japan Racing Association (Japanese Consultative Committee on Aftercare of Racehorses) to put on this year’s event, which will include a combination of prerecorded content and live discussions.

The keynote address will be given by Annamarie Phelps, chair of the British Horseracing Authority. She will provide unique insights regarding the contemporary challenges facing racing and how aftercare has become a critical element for racing’s future sustainability.

The lineup of speakers features experts addressing key topics including equine traceability, equine therapy, and veterinary science. A key highlight will include a Young Professionals Panel, where Australian racing presenter Caroline Searcy will explore the attitudes and views of emerging industry leaders regarding current and future aftercare strategies.

IFAR chair Di Arbuthnot said the feedback from last year’s virtual forum was positive, and the team was excited to host another virtual series that will be easily accessible to anyone who works with or benefits from the Thoroughbred.

“The theme we have chosen for this year’s forum highlights the wide diversity of paths after racing, all with the consistent goal that the welfare of the horse is paramount.

“We are delighted with the group of speakers we have compiled for this year’s IFAR conference. Between the formal presentations and allocated time for Q&A with our audience, the two sessions are sure to spark engaging conversations about Thoroughbred aftercare,” Arbuthnot said.

The forum is free, but registration is required. Recordings of the events will be made available on the IFAR website.

» Register for the forum, on April 5 and April 19, at noon (BST; 11am GMT). Each session is about two hours long.

Programme:

Session 1, April 5, 2022; Moderator: Rishi Persad (UK)

Speakers:

Annamarie Phelps (UK) (Keynote): Chair, British Horseracing Authority

Di Arbuthnot: Chair, IFAR

Dr. Jeff Berk (US): Equine Medical Associates PSC; Past President, American Association of Equine Practitioners

Dr. Meredith Flash (Aus): Lead Researcher, Australian Thoroughbred Wellbeing Project

Jock Hutchison (UK): President and Co-Founder, Horseback UK

Angela Schuster (Aus): Managing Director, Schuster Consulting Group

Session 2, April 19, 2022; Moderator: Caroline Searcy (Aus)

Speakers:

Michael Drapac (Aus): Owner/Breeder

Dr. Adrian Farrington (HK): Executive Manager, Veterinary Clinical Services, Hong Kong Jockey Club

Kirsten Green (US): Executive Director, Retired Racehorse Project

Jennifer Hughes (Aus): General Manager, Equine Welfare, Racing Victoria

Young Professionals Panel

George Broughton (UK): Trainee, Godolphin Flying Start

Harry Derham (UK): Assistant Trainer

Caoimhe Doherty (Ire): Co-founder, Treo Eile; Stud Manager, Forenaghts Stud

Natasha Rose (HK): Equestrian Affairs Project Manager / Retired Racehorse Unit Manager, Hong Kong Jockey Club

Elinor Wolf (US): Trainee, Godolphin Flying Start