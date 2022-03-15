Racing on hold for NZ’s Ellerslie while new track installed

Share

There will be no racing at New Zealand’s Ellerslie racecourse in Auckland for at least the next 18 months while a new StrathAyr track is installed at the venue.

The track is part of several measures agreed upon after the amalgamation of Auckland Racing Club and Counties Racing Club into Auckland Thoroughbred Racing last year.

While the club has given the industry the estimated timeframe, Auckland Thoroughbred Racing chief executive Paul Wilcox said it may take longer if needed.

“Our plan at this stage is 18 months but one thing I have been vocal about is that we won’t be back to race unless the track is signed off that it is ready to race,” Wilcox said.

That would be jumpouts and then trials, followed by smaller cards to start with before building into a 10-race card.

The curtain was pulled down on racing with the Auckland Cup meeting on Sunday, while Monday’s trials marked the last day of the current track’s operation.

Construction of the StrathAyr track will get under way in the next few weeks.

The Australian developed system comprises a consolidated clay base incorporating a network of drainage pipes. Next is a layer of gravel to enhance drainage, and then a layer of laboratory-tested sand that creates a “water fringe storage system”, StrathAyr says. The fourth layer is the company’s special cushioned growing medium, a matrix of sand, organic amendment, and ReFlex mesh elements to prevent impaction. The final layer is the turf itself, which is selected based on the local climate, racing usage, recovery and maintenance.

StrathAyr tracks are in use at racetracks at Happy Valley and Sha Tin in Hong Kong, Kranji in Singapore, the Guangzhou Training Centre in China, Moonee Valley in Melbourne, and several other Australian courses. Several showgrounds and stadiums around the world also use the StrathAyr system.

The developers say that there has never been a track-related wet weather cancellation on a StrathAyr Track System. They also said that it has a greater surface uniformity and cushion impact, lowering injury potential for both horses and jockeys.

Wilcox said digging up of the Ellerslie track would begin late March or early April. Other work included putting in a new underground entrance down by the 600m mark that will be the entry and exit for anyone coming to Ellerslie. The track crossing will be removed.

“We have got the underpass already at the 150m on the home-straight where people come into the track. All our parking will be on the inside of the track,” Wilcox said.

“There is a lot going on, but our priority is to get that track right. We will then start to be looking at increasing stakes, which is incredibly important for our industry.”

The club is currently working with New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing to decide where the club’s feature meetings are held over the next two years.

Wilcox said the club will take a phased approach to return to racing. “You still have to give the track the time to bed in, and that is making sure the grass is rooted properly so you get the structure and strength of that grass. We have seen examples of tracks coming back too soon, so my priority is to make sure it is done properly.”

The sale of the Ellerslie Hill has been a controversial topic, but Wilcox said the industry will see the benefits of the sale, particularly with increased stakes.

“The Ellerslie Hill is a part of our history that is no longer here,” Wilcox said.

“I love our history, I support our history, I respect our history, but my thought process is you don’t live your history, you live your future.”

He said the sale was a decision he knew “wasn’t going to make me popular”.

“Unfortunately, you have got to make changes to have sustained long-term success in this game and what we have done is going to do that.”

It has been a tough few years for the club as a result of Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions and Wilcox said it is nice to finally get under way in investing in the club and industry’s future.

