Free webinar: Feed fixes for improved horse health

Baileys Horse Feeds nutritionist Emma Short is presenting a webinar on the equine diet and how a well-balanced diet should provide all the nutrients a horse needs to maintain appropriate body condition, and support healthy hoof growth, muscle tone and gut health.

If any of these areas are lacking, many owners turn to supplements when a closer look at their horse’s diet and management may highlight where simple and cost-effective changes are all that is needed.

The free webinar, hosted by The Webinar Vet and sponsored by Baileys Horse Feeds, will look at:

What is a fully balanced diet? How it supports good health and can help to avoid many common issues

How to identify when a horse’s diet is not balanced by asking the right questions

Hoof quality – what nutrients are involved, how they’re supplied by a balanced diet

Muscling up – how to ensure the diet is supplying the right components to build muscle and maintain healthy muscle function

Gut health – When digestive supplements are appropriate and how diet and feed management can support gut health and digestive efficiency

How diet can help other health issues commonly targeted by supplements

The webinar will be available to watch on-demand within 24 hours of the event.

» Register for “Can I fix this horse with feed? The role of nutrition in supporting equine health” on March 30, at 8pm (GMT)