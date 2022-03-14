Free webinar: Feed fixes for improved horse health
Baileys Horse Feeds nutritionist Emma Short is presenting a webinar on the equine diet and how a well-balanced diet should provide all the nutrients a horse needs to maintain appropriate body condition, and support healthy hoof growth, muscle tone and gut health.
If any of these areas are lacking, many owners turn to supplements when a closer look at their horse’s diet and management may highlight where simple and cost-effective changes are all that is needed.
The free webinar, hosted by The Webinar Vet and sponsored by Baileys Horse Feeds, will look at:
- What is a fully balanced diet? How it supports good health and can help to avoid many common issues
- How to identify when a horse’s diet is not balanced by asking the right questions
- Hoof quality – what nutrients are involved, how they’re supplied by a balanced diet
- Muscling up – how to ensure the diet is supplying the right components to build muscle and maintain healthy muscle function
- Gut health – When digestive supplements are appropriate and how diet and feed management can support gut health and digestive efficiency
- How diet can help other health issues commonly targeted by supplements
The webinar will be available to watch on-demand within 24 hours of the event.
» Register for “Can I fix this horse with feed? The role of nutrition in supporting equine health” on March 30, at 8pm (GMT)