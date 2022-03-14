Equine non-profits reap $110K in grants from USA Equestrian Trust

Share

A private foundation in the US dedicated to fostering equestrian sports has awarded nearly $110,000 in grants for 2021 and is accepting proposals for 2022.

A dozen non-profit groups have received funding from the USA Equestrian Trust, which has awarded nearly $2.4 million in grants since its inception.

The trust aims to support initiatives that are productive across several national-level discipline and/or breed boundaries. It welcomes applications for need-based projects and encourages applicants to detail those in their applications.

Among the equine non-profits granted funding during 2021 was Florida-based Horses N Heroes of Marion County, which was awarded $10,000 to support its horsemanship-focused youth mentorship program.

Founder and Executive Director Mindy Morrow said the trust’s support had helped the group fulfill the needs of “our girls as well as our horses“.

“We are so proud to have helped hundreds of girls over the years become successful, contributing members of society. All of the girls who have come through our program have graduated high school, and more than 95% have gone on to college, trade school or the military,” Morrow said.

Horses N Heroes provides an equine learning and mentoring experience for young girls who come from families with extreme financial constraints. There is no fee for participation in the program. The girls learn about responsibility, teamwork, kind-heartedness, and commitment, and are all aspects of horsemanship.

Students are also given the opportunity to show at local horse shows, and Horses N Heroes gives donated horses a second lease on life.

Among the other USA Equestrian Trust grant recipients was the Sacramento Area Hunter Jumper Association, which used its $5000 in funding to organize a free training clinic for its membership of low-budget owners and entry-level exhibitors.

“We so appreciate the opportunity that the grant has provided the Sacramento Area Hunter Jumper Association and its members,” vice-president Karine Brooks said.

Proposals are being accepted from IRS-registered equine non-profit organizations for the trust’s 2022 grants program.

» The deadline to submit applications for the USA Equestrian Trust’s 2022 grants program is April 27.

Grant recipients for 2021 also included: