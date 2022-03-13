Royal Windsor Horse Show makes sure shoppers get the “real deal”

Share

Royal Windsor Horse Show is taking steps to help protect its shoppers and trade stall exhibitors from the fake goods trade.

Royal Windsor is one of the first shows to sign the Real Deal Charter, in support of the National Markets Group for IP Protection (NMG) in their campaign to protect shoppers and legitimate businesses from the trade in fake goods.

Launched in 2009, the Real Deal is a national initiative to ensure markets are run legally and have a working relationship with Trading Standards. Royal Windsor Horse Show works closely with their carefully vetted exhibitors to ensure they operate in line with Trading Standards and support them in learning about their own intellectual property and how they can protect it.

This year is a particularly important one for the Royal Windsor Horse Show as it is staging the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration performances in the evening at the Show across all four days.

Jonathan Goold, Commercial Director of HPower Group, which organises the show, said more than 200 shops had been selected to exhibit at the show, from May 12 to 15.

“We take great pride in presenting an interesting range of shops at the Show and the Real Deal initiative will provide visitors that make purchases at the Royal Windsor Horse Show with an added degree of confidence,” he said.

Graham Mogg, Chair of the National Markets Group for IP Protection, was pleased that such a prestigious event as Royal Windsor Horse Show had joined the Real Deal scheme.

“It goes to show that organisers of any event, whatever its scale or nature, can take a stand against the dishonest trade in fake goods which causes so much harm to consumers, law-abiding businesses, the national economy and local communities.”