Horses are more attentive and aroused when “baby talk” is used – study

Horses seem to respond better to the upbeat tone adults often use when talking to young children. Researchers, in a fresh study, have shown that this “baby talk” attracts the attention of horses and has an arousing effect.

Recent work has shown that horses are sensitive to what researchers refer to as pet-directed speech, or PDS.

PDS resembles the type of speech used with infants and has similar characteristics – a high and varying pitch, wide pitch range, slow rate of speech, simple syntax and semantics and more repeated words.

Previous research has shown that horses reacted more favorably during grooming and in a pointing task when addressed in PDS compared to adult speech.

However, the mechanism behind this response remains unclear. Does PDS draw horses’ attention and arouse them, or does it make their emotional state more positive?

Plotine Jardat and her fellow researchers, in a study just published in the journal Scientific Reports, conducted an experiment in which 32 Welsh pony mares watched videos of humans speaking in PDS or adult speech in a bid to better understand this phenomenon.

They wanted to determine whether horses would have different behavioral and physiological reactions to the different speech types.

The indoor study involved two-minute films comprising four 30-second sections. Each section consisted of one of four women speaking the same sentence four times in either PDS or adult speech.

In each film, two women spoke in PDS and two others spoke in adult speech, with the order varying among the horses.

Videos of the tests were recorded so that the behavioural responses of the horses could be assessed. Heart rate readings were also collected.

The study team, with the French National Centre for Scientific Research and the French Institute of Horse and Riding, found that the horses reacted differently to the videos of PDS and adult speech.

The horses were significantly more attentive and their heart rates increased significantly more during PDS than during adult speech, they reported.

There was no difference in the expressions of negative or positive emotional states when the horses were exposed to the two different types of speech in the videos. This was based on, among other things, the time spent in a relaxed posture, and the amount of snorting and neighing.

“The main result of this study is that horses were more attentive when addressed via PDS than adult-directed speech, which enables us to conclude that PDS can indeed attract horses’ attention,” they said.

The heart-rate changes seen in the study suggested that PDS had an arousing effect.

“Several explanations can be proposed to interpret horses’ increased attention and arousal in response to PDS,” they said.

“First, this effect could be due to the acoustic characteristics of PDS. Acoustic characteristics such as the mean pitch, pitch variation, pitch range and rate of speech, can be referred to as prosody, while the type of words used and their degree of repetition, along with syntax and semantics, can be referred to as content.

“It is possible that the differences in prosody, namely, a higher pitch and wider pitch range, could be more stimulating for horses than a more monotonous voice (adult-directed speech), similar to the suggested arousing effect of high pitch frequency and variation in infants.

“The attention of horses was drawn more efficiently by PDS, showing that in horses, for constant content, a different prosody is sufficient to promote greater attention.”

It was interesting, they said, to consider whether the attention of horses was drawn more efficiently by PDS because this type of language helped them to perceive our intention to communicate.

“Horses are known to perceive human intentions. Infant-directed speech is known to communicate parents’ intentions, and in infants, it is thought to work as an ostensive cue, alerting the child that communication is intended for them. Dogs and cats have been shown to respond to ostensive cues as well.

“Therefore, it is possible that horses could be sensitive to ostensive cues and that PDS could play this role. Hence, in this study, the greater attention and arousal of horses in response to PDS could be explained by improved perception of the filmed women’s intention to interact due to this type of speech.”

A third possibility is that horses’ attention and arousal were increased in response to PDS due to the emotions conveyed by this type of speech.

Infant-directed speech is emotionally charged, and in the study, the stimuli included emotional indicators such as facial expressions during the PDS segments.

“Horses are known to recognize positive human emotions, particularly joyful facial expressions and voices, in films, and they react to face pictures of different human emotions. Therefore, in this study, the perception of the positive emotional charge of PDS could have attracted the horses’ attention and aroused them.

“Thus, the arousing and attention-attracting effect of PDS could be explained by the acoustic characteristics of PDS, better communication of intentions through this type of speech, or attraction to the positive emotional charge of PDS.”

The results confirm horses’ sensitivity to PDS and provide some explanation of the mechanisms behind this phenomenon, the researchers wrote. The findings, they said, could be helpful for horsemen and horsewomen, who could use this type of speech to attract horses’ attention and arouse them.

The study also showed that horses’ perception of humans can be studied by means of video projections.

“A two-dimensional image accompanied by sound is sufficient to make horses react behaviorally and physiologically, with reactions comparable to those observed in response to real-life corresponding stimuli.

“This method has the advantage of allowing the presentation to all the animals of the same standardized stimuli of humans who are blind to the reactions of the subject.”

Previous reported research involving a preliminary survey of 845 riders and horse owners on social media revealed that 93% of them regularly spoke to their horses using PDS, but only 44% thought that the animals were sensitive to it.

The study team comprised Jardat, Ludovic Calandreau, Vitor Ferreira, Chloé Gouyet, Céline Parias, Fabrice Reigner and Léa Lansade.

Jardat, P., Calandreau, L., Ferreira, V. et al. Pet-directed speech improves horses’ attention toward humans. Sci Rep 12, 4297 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08109-z

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.

