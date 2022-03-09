Free webinar: Feed and nutrition of the future

Share

A webinar next week on doing more with less to feed the world and protect the planet is being presented by All About Feed.

“Feed and Nutrition of the Future”, in association with Cargill Animal Nutrition and Health and BASF, will look at an industry that is facing increasing complexity and must master not only health, performance, and economic factors, but an increasing focus on welfare and its environmental footprint.

Topics include

Sustainable ingredients, digital farming, science-based decisions

Precision nutrition, including maximizing nutrient utilization and microbiota management

Feed enzymes and the Phytase matrix

All About Feed editor Marieke Ploegmakers is hosting the webinar, and is joined by speakers Cécile Lassalle, Cargill’s Formulation and Cost Pricing Director, Dr Henk Enting, Senior Technology Lead for Cargill, and Dr Peter Ader, Senior Animal Nutritionist at BASF. Lassalle and Enting will talk about how Cargill is working with customers to enhance farm livelihoods, increase efficiency and welfare, protect land and water, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and make food affordable for all.

» Register for “Feed and Nutrition of the Future”, on March 15 at 3pm (CET)