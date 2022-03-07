Borders slowly opening to evacuated Ukraine horses as feed supplies dwindle

Share

Horses being evacuated out of Ukraine following the Russian invasion are being permitted to enter Moldova without restrictions.

An order from Moldova’s agriculture ministry had been made to let all animals through, even those without documents, the Ukraine Equestrian Federation said. Ten days of quarantine would be required.

Two border crossings in Romania are also providing free entry for horses being evacuated from Ukraine, following the Russian invasion. A microchip and passport are required to get horses through Albitas and Halmeu. Slovakia, Romania and Hungary are also in the process of creating quarantine stations, the federation said. It was also working to organise a shelter in Ukraine in an area beyond the military actions.

Following the creation of the Ukrainian Equestrian Federation Charity Foundation, some 250 people and organisations from throughout Europe, the US and Canada have offered assistance.

Given the difficulties evacuating horses, the focus is currently on providing aid to the horses within the country. Supplies are very low and donations of feed and shavings are urgently required, the Foundation said. It estimated that many stables in Ukraine had less than a week’s worth of feed left.

Donations are being processed through a logistics hub in Poland, at the Lensa Wola equestrian club in Głogów Małopolski. All deliveries need to be coordinated through the foundation and follow customs procedures.

The foundation is requesting three types of aid:

1. Haylage in small packages weighing up to 20kg.

2. Compound feed for horses (such as muesli) in bags weighing up to 20kg.

3. Sawdust (shavings) pressed in packing up to 20kg.

Anyone bringing supplies should contact the foundation directly, and those who require aid are asked to outline their needs.

It is also possible to donate feed through one of several online shops in Poland, including Allegro, which can be translated to English. The address for deliveries is on the page, and comments on the most efficient methods of ordering can be made on the page. Those ordering feed are asked to report their donations, to enable co-ordination of supplies.

The next shipment from the hub at the Lesna Wola equestrian club to Ukraine is planned for March 8 and 9, but there will be constant deliveries over the border after that.

Several new drop-off points have been established through the group British Veterinary Professionals for Ukraine created by Manchester RSPCA veterinarian Dr Antonina Babchuk.

The group is collecting medical and veterinary supplies that will go to the front line in Ukraine.

Babchuk said: “Now is the time for ‘One Health’ to shine: The principles of wound care and surgery are the same whether with fur or not,” she said.

Products donated are being itemised and logged ready for efficient transport.