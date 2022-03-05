Webinar: Is your stabled horse happy?

Share

Equine behaviorist Dr Andrew McLean will talk about how the environment in which horses are kept impacts their wellbeing in the latest free webinar from World Horse Welfare.

Keeping horses stabled for part or all of their time is a traditional way of managing them and can be seen as convenient and a way of controlling the horses exercise and diet. “Can a stabled horse ever truly be a happy horse?” will look at the effect on horses of the different ways they are kept and how this can impact their welfare.

McLean will explain why a horse may respond in certain ways to being stabled and, most importantly, discuss changes that owners can make to the way they keep and care for their horses, to ensure it is as beneficial for their physical and mental health as possible.

He will be joined by equine veterinarian Brad Hill, from Nottingham Vet School, and Eileen Gillen, Centre Manager at World Horse Welfare’s Belwade Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

» Register for “Can a stabled horse ever truly be a happy horse?” , on March 9 at 7pm (GMT). The panel discussion will be followed by a Q&A session where viewers will have the chance to ask any questions they may have. The webinar can also be viewed as a Facebook Live session.

Andrew McLean is a prolific author of books and journal papers on the science and ethics of horse training leading which led to his awards for the Eureka Prize for Science and the Flambio award from the Italian Equestrian Federation. He has represented Australia in eventing, ridden to Grand Prix level in showjumping and dressage, and in 2018 won the UIPM National Championships in Tetrathlon (+35 years section). In the 1970s and ’80s, he won numerous bareback races in Australia and New Zealand. He is currently a member of the Racing Victoria Welfare Advisory Board and a Director of Pony Club Australia.

Brad Hill is an equine vet who has spent most of his career in first opinion practice before joining the equine teaching team at Nottingham Vet School. He has worked in both ambulatory and referral hospitals with a particular interest in equine stud medicine. During his time in practice, he realised the importance of understanding equine behaviour coupled with horse handling and restraint. In addition, he has mentored many new graduates and this interest in preparing the next generation of vet students for modern-day equine practice is a passion of his. He is keen to explore the balance between how practitioners can get their often-challenging work done safely with equine welfare.

Eileen Gillen came to world Horse Welfare 30 years ago from a background of training and instructing horses and their riders from the basics to competition level, with a particular affinity with bringing on the young competition horse – although she also had to train stunt riders to fall off horses safely.