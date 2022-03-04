Podiatry conference aims for collaborative experience for farriers, vets

Share

Veterinary hospital Rood & Riddle is hosting its second podiatry conference for veterinarians and farriers in Kentucky next month.

The Rood & Riddle International Podiatry Conference is being held at the Spy Coast Equine Educational Center on Newtown Pike in Lexington from April 14 to 16.

It aims to create a collaborative experience for veterinarians and farriers to work together, increasing and sharing their knowledge of biomechanics, laminitis, and innovations within equine podiatry.

It will feature lectures and demonstrations by some of the equine industry’s most notable members, including University of Calgary Dean Dr Renate Weller, kinesiology professor Dr Thilo Pfau, and Yogi Sharp, best known for his platform “The Equine Documentalist”, which brings research to the wider equine community.

Rood & Riddle Podiatry Center founder Dr Scott Morrison said the aim was to hold a conference in a collaborative environment that would inspire all who attend.

The conference is limited to 85 participants and costs $US985. This includes all lectures, demonstrations and sponsored events, the welcome reception, two lunches, Keeneland breakfast and dinner on Friday evening.

» Register for the conference