Insights sought by researcher on use of heel studs in showjumping

Share

Showjumpers and grooms are invited to take part in an online survey that seeks to gain insights into the use of heel studs in the discipline.

The survey is open to showjumping riders and grooms around the world, including those who choose not to use heel studs.

The research is being carried out by Thomas Dunbar, who is working toward his Masters degree in Equine Performance at Nottingham Trent University in England.

“The aim of this research is to gain insight into the practical use of heel studs, in relation to stud shape, size and configuration for different surface conditions,” he explains.

It aims to investigate the stud choices being made by industry stakeholders, focusing on grass surfaces, to gain an understanding of how heel studs are being used in showjumping and what factors may influence these decisions.

The questionnaire will take five to 10 minutes to complete for most users.

All participants must be aged 18 or older, and have been actively involved in showjumping within the previous 24 months as a rider or groom.

Responses are anonymous.

» Take the survey