Racing boss “honoured” to take on new horse sports role

Horse racing administrator Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges has been elected as vice-president of the International Horse Sports Confederation (IHSC), which is led by FEI President Ingmar De Vos.

The confederation was established in 2013 to bring together major horse sports bodies, the FEI and the International Federation of Horse Racing Authorities (IFHA). It is the official body for the relations of the horse industry with the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), and encourages the exchange of information and technical knowledge between the FEI and IFHA.

Engelbrecht-Bresges previously served as the representative of the IFHA in the IHSC General Assembly, and is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, a position he has held since 2007. He also serves as the Chair of the IFHA, the global leader for the international sport of Thoroughbred racing, and the Chairman of the Asian Racing Federation, which comprises 28 national racing authorities and racing-related organisations from across Asia, Oceania, Africa and the Middle East.

Engelbrecht-Bresges said he was honoured to be elected vice-president of the IHSC. “I would like to thank our President Ingmar De Vos and the General Assembly for their trust and support. I would also like to thank our past President and IFHA Chairman Emeritus Louis Romanet who was instrumental in the establishment of the IHSC as the first vehicle for cooperation between the world’s leading peak horse sports bodies.

“I look forward to furthering the collective objectives of the IFHA and the FEI, as well as advocating for the horse industry with the OIE and other international bodies.”

De Vos said Engelbrecht-Bresges’ expertise in the racing industry has been of great value to the work of the confederation, “as is his commitment to protecting the welfare of equine and human athletes”.

“The IHSC was created to strengthen and formalise the cooperation between horse racing and equestrian sport in fields where we share common interest.

“We have many ongoing projects in different fields and I look forward to continuing this close working relationship with Winfried and the IFHA, and I would like to extend my warm congratulations to him on his election. I also would like to convey my warmhearted thanks to his predecessor Louis Romanet for his great contribution to our organisation.”