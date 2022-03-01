National Equine Forum to raise topical equestrian issues

Share

Britain’s National Equine Forum is being live-streamed again this year, giving horse folks from around the world the opportunity to watch and participate.

The 30th-anniversary forum on March 3 promises an exciting and topical programme from governmental, veterinary, charity and equestrian leaders, as well as looking at the past 30 years and what the future may have in store.

Sessions include:

The Equine Industry in a Changing World with the Rt Hon Lord Benyon, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Defra, Dr Robert Huey, Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland, Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs and Dr Martin Blake, Chief Veterinary Officer for Ireland, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Equestrian safety with Alan Hiscox, Director of Safety at the British Horse Society and Claire Williams, Executive Director of the British Equestrian Trade Association.

Equine Health with David Mountford, Chair of the British Horse Council, Dr Richard Newton, Director of Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance, University of Cambridge and Dr Beth Wells, Knowledge Exchange Specialist and Principal Research Scientist at the Moredun Research Institute.

National Equine Forum Review with Professor Graham Suggett OBE, Honourable Fellow of NEF and Miles Williamson-Noble, Honourable Fellow of NEF.

Workforce sustainability in the equine sector chaired by James Hick, Chief Executive of the British Horse Society and NEF Committee Member, with Ali Window, Director at Mount Mascal Stables, Ben Mitchell-Winter, General Manager and BHS Coach at Littlebourne Equestrian Centre, Lucy Katan, Executive Director of the British Grooms Association and Equestrian Employers Association, Linda Greening, Head of Inclusivity at Hartpury College and Zoe Elliott, Head of Careers Marketing and Recruitment at the British Horseracing Authority.

Equine anthelmintic resistance chaired by Dr Pat Harris, Vice-Chair of NEF, with Dr Claire Stratford, Head of Efficacy Team and Anthelmintic Policy Lead at the Veterinary Medicines Directorate, Dr Alison Pyatt, International Programme Manager and Training Centre Lead at the Veterinary Medicines Directorate, David Rendle, President-Elect at the British Equine Veterinary Association, Claire Shand, Marketing Director at Westgate Labs and Sara Jerman, Assistant Centre Manager of World Horse Welfare’s Glenda Spooner Farm.

Memorial lecture: Breeding: past present and future with Tullis Matson, Managing Director at Stallion AI Services Ltd and Cryogenics Ltd.

The winner of the 2022 Sir Colin Spedding Award will be announced during the day.

» Register for the live-streaming of the 30th National Equine Forum

