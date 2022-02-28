Top showjumper Verdi to finally get his official farewell

Share

The official farewell of leading showjumper Verdi TN will be held at The Dutch Masters indoor show at Brabant in The Netherlands next month.

The London 2012 Olympic team silver medalist, ridden by Maikel van der Vleuten was to have been farewelled at the event in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to those plans.

Van der Vleuten said to have the farewell take place at The Dutch Masters was a natural one.

“The Dutch Masters feels like a home show to me. Many friends and acquaintances have the opportunity to be there as well. It is nice when those people who have followed you all those years can be there. Besides, The Dutch Masters is a fantastic event of the highest level and that is where Verdi belongs. And I am a Brabander myself!”

Verdi TN was born in 2002 at Veehandel Musterd in Hooge Zwaluwe in Brabant. The KWPN stallion is by the popular French stallion Quidam de Revel, and out of Clarissa, by Landgraf I. For many years Verdi TN combined breeding with a showjumping career at the highest level.

Verdi and van der Vleuten went to two Olympic Games, the first in 2012 when they were part of the silver-medal winning team, and at Rio in 2016. In 2014 they won team gold at the World Equestrian Games in Caen, France, and contested the World Cup finals five times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017). They also received a gold team medal at the European Championships in 2015. In 2018 they finished second in the prestigious Rolex Grand Prix of CSIO Spruce Meadows Masters.

“Verdi has never let me down and has fulfilled all my dreams I had as a young boy. We made each other big,” van der Vleuten said.

Verdi is at stud at Team Nijhof’s stables. His former rider said he saw him late last year, and “he looks very good and he is doing very well”.

The Dutch Masters runs from March 11 to 13 and Verdi TN’s farewell will take place on the Sunday afternoon of the show, just before the Rolex Grand Prix.