Horse rescue farm takes over equine transition service

A US horse rescue operation has taken over an equine safety-net initiative in Maryland in a move that those behind the transition say will “reimagine and advance the future of equine welfare”.

Woodbine, Maryland-based Days End Farm Horse Rescue (DEFHR) announced this month that it had absorbed Maryland Equine Transition Service (METS) into its operation.

With more than three decades of work in the equine welfare industry, DEFHR shelters up to 150 horses annually and prioritizes education for animal control/welfare agencies, law enforcement, and the general public. Embedding METS within DEFHR will enable more education of more people about horses in transition, and ensure a better long-term outcome for equines.

METS began in 2018 when the Maryland Horse Council (MHC) Foundation created a pilot program, and was the first program of its kind to be taken on by a state-wide horse council. Since 2018, METS has successfully assessed more than 240 horses and transitioned more than 135 horses.

By helping horse owners identify and select the best transition options for their horses, METS ensures that safe alternatives for horses needing homes and end of life support are available and accessible to all Maryland owners who need the service. “DEFHR’s expertise in equine intervention and education, coupled with METS’ unique transition service offerings, will reimagine and advance the future of equine welfare,” the groups said in a statement.

The foundation will continue to support the program as a partial sponsor.

“A horse finds itself in transition, on average, seven times in its life. While transitions aren’t always detrimental, they do make it more challenging to keep track of a horse and to understand when a horse is at risk.

“At the same time, owners may be unaware of the choices they have when they can no longer care for their horse, thereby increasing the chances that a horse can end up in a neglectful or perilous situation.

“METS gives horse owners better, safer transition options by offering several services, including equine health, soundness and behavioral assessment, transition counseling, marketing assistance, placement coordination and facilitation, and support for end-of-life options so that horses do not end up in neglectful or abusive situations, or worse, headed to slaughter.”

DEFHR CEO Erin Clemm Ochoa has been a member of the program’s steering committee since its creation. She said the Maryland Horse Council and Maryland Horse Council Foundation had done an excellent job growing the METS program and engaging the horse industry and community in an important conversation.

She said DEFHR’s absorption of the METS program was a natural extension of the farm’s work and will enable it to double down on its mission by increasing conversations with horse owners, ultimately helping to prevent horses from landing in dire situations.

Maryland Horse Council Foundation President Erica Lancaster said the METS program had demonstrated that its model for protecting horses by facilitating their successful transitions works and fills a critical, and previously unmet, need.

“DEFHR has a proven track record in innovative and effective equine welfare programs and is well-positioned both statewide and nationally to ensure the growth and success of this program. I look forward to working together to ensure every horse has a protected future.”

Internships on offer

DEFHR is offering a new paid internship this summer and is actively recruiting high school juniors and seniors, current college students, and recent graduates. This program provides an opportunity to work with students ages seven to 17 in a fun, hands-on learning environment.

Interns will have the opportunity to develop a curriculum, engage the community, and make a positive impact on the development of youth.

Interns will take on critical roles throughout the summer, serving as teaching assistants and program leaders in the farm’s summer camp, which runs from June 6 to August 19, 2022. Accepted candidates can sign up for the entire summer or work specific weeks based on their availability.

This program is ideal for those interested in outdoor and environmental education, agriculture education, elementary or secondary education, or equestrian instruction.