Mandaloun takes Kentucky Derby honors after Medina Spirit’s disqualification

Share

Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards have disqualified Medina Spirit from his 2021 Kentucky Derby win, following the results of samples tested.

The sample from Medina Spirit, who died in December after a workout at California’s Santa Anita raceway, was found to contain betamethasone, a Class C drug. Following his death, a necropsy was performed by a diagnostic team with expertise in pathology, toxicology, and equine drug testing, part of the California Animal Health and Food Safety diagnostic laboratory system of the University of California, Davis, veterinary school.

All stake money was to be returned to the commission, with the winnings redistributed. The official winner is now Mandaloun, with Hot Rod Charlie second and Essential Quality third.

Earlier this month trainer Robert A. (Bob) Baffert and owner Amr F. Zedan of Zedan Racing appeared before the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) Board of Stewards.

The commission suspended Baffert for 90 days and issued a fine of $7500 for the betamethasone finding, under the rule that it was the “fourth medication violation in 365 days in any racing jurisdiction”.

Wagering was not affected by the ruling.

Mandaloun (Into Mischief x Brooch, by Empire Maker), a bay colt bred and owned by Juddmonte Farms, was ridden by Florent Geroux in the Kentucky Derby.