French designer to create Paris 2024 Olympic eventing course

Former French eventer Pierre Le Goupil has been named as the course designer for the eventing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Le Goupil’s appointment was announced this week by the FEI, which described him as “a master in his field and highly respected by his peers in a role that requires enormous skill”.

Le Goupil, 59, knows the sport from both sides of the fence. Born in a family entirely dedicated to horse sport and breeding, his father Andre Le Goupil had been a member of the French Eventing squad at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City – a memory that Le Goupil still has clear in his mind.

“Taking part in the Olympic Games, somehow or other and whatever your role, can be seen as an absolute dream or the pinnacle in a career. I feel honoured to be appointed for the Paris Olympic Games as the Eventing Course Designer of a cross-country course held in the park of Versailles Palace,” Le Goupil said.

He described the appointment as “job of a lifetime”, but above all a huge challenge. “The fabulous opportunity of running the Olympic Equestrian Sports in such an iconic venue also commits all those who will be in charge of the event, to the highest level of responsibility.

“I am extremely thankful to those who trust and support me and I am excited to start racking my brains in that inspirational playground,” Le Goupil said.

A former top-level eventing rider, he competed up to five-star level at international events from 1975 to 2002. He has been involved in organising events since 1995, and with his family created “Le Grand Complet”, the biggest equestrian event in Normandy and one of the most important in France and Europe. The event moved in 2010 to the Haras National du Pin.

His skill and proficiency in course designing has taken him to many parts of the world, working in countries including Brazil, Bulgaria, Belarus, China, Hungary, India, Japan, Russia and Chile.

Le Goupil, who was elected a member of the FEI Eventing Committee in 2020 for a four-year term, was also recently appointed as Course Designer for next year’s Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, and the 2023 FEI European Championships at Haras du Pin.

FEI Eventing Committee Chair David O’Connor said he was pleased that “a French representative has been chosen to build the Olympic Cross Country course, in his home country, on a site with such historic value”, referring to the prestigious setting at the Château de Versailles, an iconic symbol recognised worldwide.

“Pierre Le Goupil has travelled the world designing courses at top international shows and the Olympics is the pinnacle of any sporting achievement. There is enormous pride in representing your country in a sport and profession you have dedicated your life to, and to be recognised on the greatest sporting international stage,” O’Connor said.

“Working alongside the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and supported by an exceptional team, there is no doubt he will pay homage to his great nation through the creation of the cross country course – demanding, technical and spectacular, but always with the horse welfare at the fore, showcasing key features of Versailles as the centre stage of the equestrian competitions”.