At last, a course that grooms “horse husbands” for their role

A short online course to help horse husbands be “groomed” correctly for their role equestrian world has been launched.

Created by US horsewoman and instructor Cori Nichols, the course “Horse husbands: A crash course for the men in a horse girl’s world” aims, with the help of some humour, to help horse husbands (including dads and boyfriends) become well-schooled in important topics including:

Safety basics: Be one less thing to worry about

Your place in the herd

Take the reins: Haltering, holding and leading her horse and not getting yelled at

Tying the knot

Loose horse! A how-to

Trailer Loading: What to do / Not do, so the damn horse gets on

When to call the vet

Giving a leg-up

Extra credit: Hay net mastery

Terms you might need to know

One of the important safety tips is to be aware of the horse’s feet, and to watch your own: “Horses spend pretty much no time looking at their feet and your feet are not their responsibility. If you find your foot beneath one of their hooves … well, I hate to say it, but your bad.

“To dislodge, push on his shoulder (to move a front foot) or his hip bones (to move a hind foot off yours.) And when, not if, this happens, save yourself the embarrassment and just let it slide. Hide the limp with a jig and a smile (we do it all the time) and file under Note-to-Self.”

Nichols, a life-long horsewoman, says she has had her fair share of joy and challenges in the horse world.

“This whole horse thing is a blast, a learning process, and a lot of work! A little help from others goes a long way.

“Hence, a course for the fellas, the men in our lives who probably didn’t grow up doing this … Your guy likely has loads of good intentions and well, might also have the opportunity for some practical knowledge and insider tips,” Nichols says.

The course takes less than an hour to complete, and is $US14.99.

» Register for Horse husbands: A crash course for the men in a horse girl’s world