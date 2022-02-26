Bats under scrutiny in Uruguay for potential role in arbovirus cycles

Share

Bats in northern Uruguay can be infected with Río Negro virus and eastern equine encephalitis virus, researchers report.

However, there is not yet enough evidence yet to determine the precise role of bats in the natural cycle of the two viruses in the region. Bats could potentially serve as reservoirs for the viruses, or they could be dead-end hosts, like horses and humans.

The two pathogens are alphaviruses, maintained in nature through transmission between blood-sucking arthropods and susceptible vertebrate hosts.

Although bats harbor many species of viruses, their role as reservoirs has been verified only in a few cases.

Lucía Moreira Marrero and her fellow researchers, writing in the journal Viruses, noted that alphavirus circulation in Uruguay has been detected since 1970.

The presence of eastern equine encephalitis virus, Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus and western equine encephalitis virus has been reported in mosquitoes, equines, and humans.

Rio Negro virus is the most geographically widespread species in the country.

Bats are the second most diverse mammal order in the world, and have long been suspected as being a reservoir for viruses spread by biting arthropods. In Uruguay, there are 22 recorded species of bats.

The researchers set out to learn more about the potential role of bats in these infections.

In their study, they re-analyzed 77 oral swabs collected in a previous study from nine different Uruguayan bat species.

Molecular-based analysis detected the Río Negro virus in two different species – from six samples taken from Tadarida brasiliensis and one from and Myotis species of bats. Eastern equine encephalitis virus was detected in two samples from Myotis bats.

Previous studies by the research group identified Río Negro virus and eastern equine encephalitis virus in mosquito and horse serology, suggesting that they may be circulating in enzootic cycles in Uruguay.

The study team, discussing their findings, said evidence supporting bats as true arboviral amplifying hosts is still scarce and remains difficult to collect.

To consider bats a reservoir host, several criteria should be met. These include the periodic isolation of the virus in the absence of seasonal vector activity. Additionally, the bats must carry enough virus in their blood for the blood-drinking arthropods to acquire an infectious bloodmeal, thus leading to virus transmission.

The findings confirm that bats can be infected by these viruses and could participate in the viral natural cycle as virus amplifiers or dead-end hosts, they said.

To address the role of bats in the viral cycles, additional studies are ongoing, including viral detection and blood meal analysis in mosquitoes collected in the vicinity of the colonies, together with viremia and serology in bats.

The study team comprised Marrero, Germán Botto Nuñez, Sandra Frabasile and Adriana Delfraro, variously affiliated with the University of the Republic, the National Museum of Natural History, and the Biological Research Institute Clemente Estable, all in Montevideo.

Moreira Marrero, L.; Botto Nuñez, G.; Frabasile, S.; Delfraro, A. Alphavirus Identification in Neotropical Bats. Viruses 2022, 14, 269. https://doi.org/10.3390/v14020269

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.