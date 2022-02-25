Webinar to explore horse riding and healing trauma

Share

The Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is hosting a free webinar looking at trauma processing methods that can be used alongside the “rhythms and relationships” of horse riding and healing.

The presentation by Susanne Haseman, who has a Master’s Degree (MEd) in Counseling from the University of Washington, will look at the basis for using the bilateral rhythmic motion of horseback riding to assist in providing trauma processing methods such as EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation & Reprocessing) and Brain Spotting.

It will focus on the wedding of trauma processing methods with the rhythms and relationships riding that can help a client do that difficult work.

The value of the relationship with the equine will be considered in establishing the sense of safety necessary for trauma processing, the benefits of the bilateral rhythmic movement of riding, and ways to give the equine an active partnership role in the work.

It will cover preparation needed for both professionals and the equine, and the nuts and bolts of how professionals trained in those methodologies can incorporate mounted work when providing those services.

» Register for “Clippity Clop: The Rhythms and Relationships of Riding and Healing Trauma” on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 7pm (EST)

Susanne Haseman is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor in both New Hampshire and Vermont and helped start the High Horses Therapeutic Riding Program in Sharon, Vermont in 1992, and over the years has worked as a staff therapeutic riding instructor, equine specialist and psychotherapist. She served on several association boards and helped develop certification for mental health and education professionals working with horses’ assistance.

“While retired, I’m still passionate about and grateful for my opportunities to teach. I teach the ESMHL Workshop for PATH International, and I developed and teach an online class on Animal-Assisted Therapy for Post University. I have also taught a workshop to help psychotherapists, educators and equine specialists do their job with the assistance of horses,” Haseman says.

She is currently exploring Horse Speak, the body language horses use to talk with each other and with humans. “Hopefully, as we learn more about their language, we will be able to figure out how to use it with psychotherapy and eventually teach its use. Turns out that horses have a whole lot to say that’s helpful – when we know what to look for!”