Several proteins in horse faeces viewed as potential biomarkers for melanoma

High levels of four specific proteins found in grey horses with melanomas could make them potential biomarkers for the cancer, researchers report.

Equine melanomas, more formally known as equine melanocytic neoplasms, are common in older grey horses. In contrast to humans, they do not seem to be induced by ultraviolet radiation exposure.

The first stage is localised in typical skin sites and they are generally classified as benign, with slow growth.

Subsequently, in an unpredictable period, the growth rate increases and, in a significant number of cases, they can spread to the internal organs.

Although melanomas can easily be diagnosed because of their unique structure and location, confirmation still requires a sample to be taken for pathological examination, which is invasive.

Researchers in Thailand set out to identify differences in proteins in the faeces of normal grey horses and those with melanoma.

The study by Parichart Tesena and her fellow researchers involved 25 grey horses of various breeds housed at the Horseshoe Point International Riding School in Chonburi, Thailand.

Ten were assessed as free of melanoma, six were classed as having mild melanoma, and nine were considered to have severe melanoma.

For the study, faecal samples were collected and analysed using mass spectrometry.

Based on the results, 5910 annotated proteins out of 8509 total proteins were assessed from proteomic profiling.

The study team, writing in the journal Veterinary Sciences, noticed differences in the proteins between the horses with melanoma and those who were free of the disease.

A total of 109 significant proteins were obtained, of which 28 were involved in metabolic functions and 81 were involved in non-metabolic functions.

“We found 10 proteins that play a key role in lipid metabolism, affecting the tumour microenvironment and, consequently, melanoma progression,” they reported. Some of these biomarkers had been previously identified in other studies.

High levels of the proteins DGKA, MAML2, SMC4 and Tgm2, all related to lipid metabolism, were found in the cancer-affected horses, making them potential biomarkers for melanomas, they said.

Interestingly, the protein FOSL1, considered a regulator of cell proliferation, was expressed only in mild stages of the disease. Several proteins were expressed differently in the mild stages of the cancer, they noted.

Proteins linked to lipids, such as DGKB, could be used as additional biomarkers for non-invasive melanomas, they added.

The study team said their approach, and the biomarker proteins identified, could be used for the monitoring of early melanomas, the development of the disease, further prevention and treatment.

The study team comprised Tesena, Amornthep Kingkaw, Narumon Phaonakrop, Sittiruk Roytrakul, Paviga Limudomporn, Wanwipa Vongsangnak, and Attawit Kovitvadhi, from a range of Thai institutions, including Kasetsart University, Mahidol University, and the National Science and Technology Development Agency

Tesena, P.; Kingkaw, A.; Phaonakrop, N.; Roytrakul, S.; Limudomporn, P.; Vongsangnak, W.; Kovitvadhi, A. Faecal Proteomics and Functional Analysis of Equine Melanocytic Neoplasm in Grey Horses. Vet. Sci. 2022, 9, 94. https://doi.org/10.3390/vetsci9020094

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.