Surveillance leads to discovery of new variant of the deadly Hendra virus

Share

The discovery of an unrecognised variant of the deadly Hendra virus in Australia has prompted a re-evaluation of the spillover risk from horses and their carers to other humans.

The new variant has been confirmed as a cause of fatal illness in Australian horses, and of risk for virus spillover into humans.

A second case of the variant was confirmed by the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries near Newcastle in October 2021, using updated testing methods made possible by the University of Sydney-led research.

The story of its discovery shows how ongoing disease surveillance programs are crucial to detecting emerging diseases.

Hendra virus circulates among the native fruit bats known as flying foxes. The disease is fatal to horses and humans. All flying-fox species in Australia are capable of being infected with the virus and may transmit it to humans via spillover infection of domestic animals. Flying foxes are a protected species, critical to Australia’s environment because they pollinate native trees and spread seeds.

Flying foxes transmit the virus to horses via exposure to virus-laden fluids such as urine when horses graze near or below trees with feeding bats.

Since 1994, there have been seven human cases, four of which were fatal, and all had been exposed to horses infected with Hendra.

The researchers say the discovery demonstrates the importance of extensive biosecurity and surveillance programs that mirror the complexity of how new viruses emerge.

This includes examining areas and scenarios where new viruses and emerging diseases are likely to come into contact with susceptible domestic animals and humans, such as veterinarians. This is the foundation of the “Horses as Sentinels” program, which led to the detection of the new Hendra virus variant.

“For a long time, there has been discussion among international organisations about the need for co-operation across multiple research disciplines to monitor for any risks of emerging diseases, but this is very hard to achieve,” says lead researcher, veterinarian and epidemiologist Dr Edward Annand, with the Sydney School of Veterinary Science.

“This is an example that it can play out successfully – there is value in bringing together a team with multiple perspectives, using their strongest tools to improve disease surveillance.”

How to detect a new variant

Detection of the new variant followed a seven-year effort to create a network of frontline veterinarians, molecular biologists and virologists aiming to detect new viruses in domestic species, which has been called the “One-Health” network.

This network also included United States-based researchers. This allowed the researchers to share field and clinical observations and combine multiple laboratory techniques in parallel.

“This virus was different enough to avoid the established routine testing and screening,” Annand says.

The researchers also found more than 93 percent of horses that were tested for Hendra virus were in regions where spillover had previously been detected (eastern Queensland and North-eastern New South Wales), meaning there was reduced scope for detection outside these areas.

Annand says there has been a general misconception that Hendra virus cases occur only in these areas, and that has served as a barrier to investigating this disease.

The new variant was detected near Newcastle, central New South Wales and it reinforces the need for broader testing – including in all regions frequented by flying foxes.

“The good news is that the scientific findings support our understanding that the current equine vaccine will be equally effective against this strain, meaning reliable mitigation of human health risk is available via immunisation of horses,” Annand says.

The research with these findings was published in Emerging Infectious Diseases.

A virus detective story

The new variant of the Hendra virus was found in a laboratory sample from a Queensland horse that died an unexplained death in September 2015.

Although the veterinarian suspected Hendra virus, routine screening and diagnostic tests for Hendra were unable to confirm any diagnosis, as they were designed to test for already known Hendra virus strains.

Samples from the Queensland horse were stored in a state laboratory, alongside samples from horses that were routinely tested for disease.

“Instead of the samples being discarded after routine investigations, we partnered with the Queensland state biosecurity department to establish a bio-bank and developed a system to screen using innovative tests for known and unknown diseases,” Annand says.

In 2021, using next-generation sequencing – a type of molecular testing designed to detect unknown agents by extensively searching genetic material contained in a sample – the team confirmed the Queensland horse’s cause of death as a previously unrecognised Hendra variant.

The researchers alerted veterinarians and Australian laboratories and drew on their collaboration with United States partners to confirm that the current treatments would be equally effective in protecting against the new Hendra virus strain.

The new Hendra variant is not the only novel spillover that the collaborative team has uncovered.

Previously, Annand facilitated the detection of spillover of Australian bat lyssavirus to horses by Queensland State biosecurity and scientists with Australia’s national science agency CSIRO. The Horses as Sentinels collaboration, led by the University of Sydney and the CSIRO, grew from this experience.

“It’s great to see this collaborative project make such an important discovery which increases our understanding of the disease and the distribution of Hendra viruses,” said co-senior author Dr Ina Smith, from CSIRO. “This research has already made us realise the importance of this type of work and the positive impacts that it can have for protecting the health of horses and humans.”

Annand EJ, Horsburgh BA, Xu K, Reid PA, Poole B, de Kantzow MC, et al. Novel Hendra Virus Variant Detected by Sentinel Surveillance of Horses in Australia. Emerg Infect Dis. 2022;28(3):693-704. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid2803.211245

Reporting: University of Sydney