Prince Edward takes on presidency of Royal Windsor Horse Show

Prince Edward is the new president of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, taking over from his father, the late Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Show management announced this week that the Earl of Wessex and Forfar will take over as president of the 79-year-old show.

Prince Philip was the show’s president from 1991, and he competed in the show’s international carriage driving competition for more than 35 years. Edward’s daughter, Lady Louise Windsor has inherited her grandfather’s passion for the sport, and is also a keen competitor.

The Duke of Edinburgh was a ‘hands on’ President, with many of the showground improvements down to his guiding hand and personal intervention.

Edward and Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, have been involved with the event, at all levels, and most recently as Royal Vice-Presidents.

”My father was instrumental in helping to develop Royal Windsor into one of the most prestigious horse shows in the world,” Prince Edward said.

”I am honoured to have been invited to become only the fourth president in the show’s history and will do all I can to maintain the show’s reputation throughout the equestrian community and beyond; something my father was passionate about.”

The event takes place within the private grounds of Windsor Castle and this year will stage an additional evening performance over four nights – The Platinum Jubilee Celebration – entitled a “Gallop through History” which will feature more than 500 horses, 1200 participants and an 80-piece orchestra, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

Show Director Simon Brooks-Ward said Prince Edward has long been involved with the show and cares deeply about its future.

“We are honoured and delighted that His Royal Highness has accepted to be our President. We know that we will be in good hands.”

The Royal Windsor Horse Show takes place annually in May with more than 55,000 visitors attending to view an extensive programme of first-class equestrian competition and performances across five arenas.

Queen Elizabeth II has attended every year since the Show started in 1943 and it is the only time of the year that the private grounds of Windsor Castle are open to the public.