Bacteria in stallion semen: Could some micro-organisms aid sperm quality?

Could the sperm quality of stallions benefit from having a harmonious mix of micro-organisms in their semen?

Researchers in Spain, in a just-published study, unearthed some interesting links between the bacteria found in semen and the overall quality of the sperm.

Carlota Quiñones-Pérez and her fellow researchers, writing in the journal Animals, said the success of the equine industry greatly depends on good reproductive outcomes.

These outcomes depend on a variety of factors, such as sperm quality. Factors affecting sperm quality have been subject to large-scale analysis in horse reproductive science, but stallion infertility remains a major cause of concern in the horse industry.

Despite scientific advances, sub or infertile animals appear on stud farms without a toxic, genetic, or nutritional reason.

Recent research into male reproduction in humans has opened the door for a new, plausible factor that affects sperm quality: Seminal microflora.

“In recent years, there has been an increasing amount of evidence regarding the relationship between different seminal flora compositions and male fertility,” they said. “However, little has been studied in veterinary science, including horses.”

The researchers noted that while bacteria in stallion semen have long been associated with a harmful impact on fertility and storage capacity, they wanted to show that there may be certain bacterial families that harmoniously dwell in semen.

The study team set out to examine associations between the presence of bacteria families in horse semen with five sperm quality parameters: Concentration, total number of spermatozoa, total and progressive sperm motility, and DNA fragmentation.

Semen samples were collected for molecular-based analysis from 12 fertile stallions of different breeds housed at the Equine Breeding Centre of the Spanish Army in Écija.

Bacterial families were considered only if their relative abundance was higher than 1%.

The study team reported that four common bacterial phyla were present in all the stallions evaluated: Firmicutes, Bacteroidetes, Actinobacteria, and Proteobacteria.

The authors found that only two families appeared to have a correlation with two sperm quality parameters. Peptoniphilaceae correlated positively with total sperm motility, whereas Clostridiales Incertae Sedis XI correlated negatively with progressive motility.

Changes in seminal flora may contribute to the poorer sperm quality seen in certain animals, they said.

“Although further mechanisms behind bacteria–spermatozoa interactions are unknown, these associations are already leading to a new therapeutic approach to infertility: The use of prebiotics, which has already yielded promising results in human andrology (male reproduction).”

No significant differences were found for the rest of the sperm parameters, they reported.

“Our results show that there might be a correlation between some sperm quality parameters and the seminal flora composition of healthy, fertile stallions, in particular, the Firmicutes phylum.”

The researchers, discussing their findings, noted that the scientific literature contains divergent findings regarding the effect of bacterial families on sperm quality.

Most infertility-related bacteria families belong to the Proteobacteria phylum, particularly to the Gammaproteobacteria class.

“Bacteria in stallion semen have long been associated with a detrimental impact on fertility as well as with a lower storage capacity,” they said. “Our study wanted to show that there may be certain bacterial families that harmoniously dwell in semen.

“The seminal microbiome may affect spermatozoa activity,” the study team concluded.

“Further studies including a larger number of animals, including subfertile stallions with low sperm quality, are needed in order to find the possible relationship between the seminal microbiome and sperm quality.

“Our findings,” they said, “are based on statistical associations; thus, further studies are needed to understand the internal interactions between seminal flora and cells.”

The researchers said next-generation sequencing is a better tool to characterize seminal flora, they said, as it overcomes issues with bacteria that are hard to culture in the laboratory. “However, the data process may be more complicated.”

The study team comprised Quiñones-Pérez and José Luis Vega-Pla, with the applied research laboratory in Cordoba that supports horse breeding in the armed forces; Amparo Martínez and Isabel Ortiz, with the University of Córdoba; and Francisco Crespo, with the Horse Breeding Military Center of Ávila.

Quiñones-Pérez, C.; Martínez, A.; Ortiz, I.; Crespo, F.; Vega-Pla, J.L. The Semen Microbiome and Semen Parameters in Healthy Stallions. Animals 2022, 12, 534. https://doi.org/10.3390/ani12050534

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.