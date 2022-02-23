Webinar series covers training, conditioning and feeding

Share

A series of webinars on HorseTribe in March covers a variety of topics for horse owners.

First up, coach and trainer Ali Wakelin will present “Teaching your horse to be a good citizen“.

She asks the question: Is your horse a good citizen – the sort of horse people enjoy handling and hope to be allowed to ride?

“So often in the horse world, we see horses having to be led on an everyday basis in a controller headcollar or bridle, horses that drag owners at speed towards the field, horses that won’t stand for mounting, horses that the farrier dreads. We also see horses ridden in strong bits, horses constantly nagged with the leg as well as horses that nobody dares to ride.

“Owners often seem to accept these behaviors as ‘what their horse does’. I bring the news that these behaviours can be changed so your horse becomes a good citizen both on the ground and under saddle.”

In this webinar, Ali gives an introduction to how in simple, bite-size chunks you can train your horse to become a good citizen so you and your horse can enjoy time together.

Ali’s unique approach is based on the principles of Equine Learning Theory. Her methods are applicable to horses of all types and ages. This approach can be learnt by anyone who is prepared to be consistent and methodical in their interactions with horses.

» Thursday March 3, 7.30pm (GMT)

Next up, Simon Cocozza will be answering conditioning and kissing spine questions.

Simon’s webinars are so popular, the HorseTribe Team doesn’t get to ask all of your questions, so this time they are dedicating the whole session to audience questions.

The author of the acclaimed book Core Conditioning for Horses, Simon has vast experience in helping horses to build their core strength so that they are able to carry riders effortlessly and perform the tasks that they are asked comfortably.

Building on this approach to core conditioning, Simon has developed a methodology to rehab horses with kissing spine to improve their posture and rid them of pain. His goal is to give every horse the chance to work happily and comfortably.

Simon will answer questions relating to:

How to improve the core strength of your horse

How to perform core conditioning exercises in more detail

How the comfort and performance of kissing spine horses can be improved

HorseTribe is taking questions before the webinar by email and on the night through the webinar Q&A function.

» Thursday, March 10, 7.30pm (GMT)

In the third webinar for the month, equine nutritionist Donna Case will give “Top tips for spring feeding“.

Donna will advise on how best to feed for spring, from feeding for an increasing workload through to avoiding pitfalls such as laminitis. The session will include:

Understanding sugar and the role it plays in various different food sources.

Top tips to safely manage your horse and reduce the risk of laminitis

Feeding to reduce the risk of ‘spring in their step’ excitability

How to feed for an increase in workload as the competition season gets underway

» Thursday, March 17, 7.30pm (GMT)

Keeping horses fit and healthy is the topic of the last webinar for the month, with veterinary physiotherapist Hayley Marsh presenting “Think ‘Pre-hab’ not ‘Rehab’“.

Instead of focusing only on a horse’s injuries after they’ve occurred, there are things owners can do to proactively keep their horses in good shape and prevent problems from happening in the first place.

Hayley will explore the concept of ‘pre-habbing’ by helping viewers to learn how to:

Help their horses to move in a more symmetrical way

Develop their horses’ core stability and back muscles

Improve suppleness so their horses can move more easily

» Thursday, March 24, 7.30pm (GMT)

To take part in the webinars, first, join HorseTribe. Each webinar is £5.95 and can be watched later on-demand at any time. Gold membership to HorseTribe is £5.95 a month, which gives access to all webinars for free.