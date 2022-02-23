No sign of a wound? It’s no reason to rule out a hock infection in horses – study

Share

Clinicians should be aware that the absence of an obvious wound when treating hock injuries in horses does not rule out the possibility of a joint-related infection, researchers report.

The hock, or tarsus, is commonly involved in traumatic injuries in horses. The large number of synovial joint structures in the region means this frequently results in synovial infection – a major and potentially life-threatening complication in horses.

Researchers Taja Vajs, Omid Nekouei and Nora Biermann said the rapid and aggressive treatment of these infections are major determinants of the outcome and future soundness of the affected horses.

The study team set out to describe the clinical presentation, diagnostic procedures, management, and outcome of cases involving acute soft tissue trauma to the hock. In particular, they sought to identify clinical features associated with synovial infection.

They reviewed the medical records of horses taken to the Equine University Hospital in Vienna between January 2016 and January 2021 with a soft tissue injury to the hock region following acute trauma in the preceding month. Horses admitted with wounds, swelling, and/or acute lameness associated with the hock were included.

In all, 72 cases met the inclusion criteria, with a synovial involvement subsequently identified by clinicians in 34 cases (47%).

The researchers found that increased synovial effusion (fluid accumulation), severe lameness on admission, and the persistence of lameness, as well as certain wound locations, were more commonly associated with a diagnosis of synovial infection.

Advanced diagnostic methods such as radiographs, ultrasonography, and measurements of inflammatory markers helped to establish the correct diagnosis. Consecutive measurements of the inflammatory maker serum amyloid A proved helpful not only in making a diagnosis, but in monitoring the response to treatment.

The median duration of systemic antimicrobial treatment – eight days – in the case series was shorter than previously reported. Many of the cases received local antimicrobial treatment at the site of the injury, which may have improved its effectiveness.

“At the time of discharge, while lameness was still present in some cases, the overall survival was excellent.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to conduct a consistent follow-up to determine long-term prognosis and soundness, but these results suggest a positive outcome in the majority of cases.”

Importantly, the authors found that the presence of a wound on admission did not change the odds of a synovial infection being present. A synovial infection was diagnosed in 27 of 58 cases where a wound was present, and in 7 of 14 cases where no wound was present on admission.

However, when a wound was present, the location of the wound was significantly associated with the presence of a synovial involvement. Wounds located on the lower aspects of the limb were more likely to be associated with synovial involvement, compared to wounds on the lateral aspect of the limb.

Horses with severe lameness on presentation were 5.3 times more likely to have their synovial structures affected compared to those with no or very mild degrees of lameness. These horses were also more likely to still show some degree of lameness the day after admission.

An endoscopically guided lavage of a synovial structure under general anesthesia was performed in about one-third of the cases (25 out of 72). Of these, 10 underwent endoscopic lavage under general anesthesia once, six cases twice, two cases three times, three cases four times, two cases five times, and one case six times.

In six of the 25 cases, lavage was performed using standing sedation in addition to procedures under general anesthesia.

Wound management included the primary closure of a wound with or without a drain, wound debridement, lavage and bandaging, stabilization by a bandage or splint, or medical therapy only.

In summary, the authors said that about half the cases in the study had injuries involving one or more synovial structures. This was most common in the lower joint region.

“Additionally, clinicians have to be aware that the absence of an obvious wound in this area does not rule out synovial infection in these cases,” they said.

“Lastly, while no definitive causal relationship between the use of local antimicrobial treatments and shortened total duration of systemic antimicrobial therapy could be established in this study, the excellent prognosis of horses presented for soft tissue trauma to the tarsus may support local antimicrobial use in future cases.”

Vajs and Nekouei are with the University Equine Hospital, which is part of the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna; Biermann is with the Department of Infectious Diseases and Public Health, part of the Jockey Club College of Veterinary Medicine and Life Sciences at the City University of Hong Kong.

Vajs, T.; Nekouei, O.; Biermann, N.M. A Descriptive Study of the Clinical Presentation, Management, and Outcome of Horses with Acute Soft Tissue Trauma of the Tarsus and the Association with Synovial Involvement. Animals 2022, 12, 524. https://doi.org/10.3390/ani12040524

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.