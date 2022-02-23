African first as 11 new farriers accredited in Senegal

Share

The first of 11 farrier students in Senegal have graduated with a government-accredited certification, marking a significant milestone for the previously unrecognised trade and a huge boost to the hoof care of millions of equines.

The group’s graduation on February 4 at the Vocational Training Centre of Thies is a first for Africa, after the certification was announced in late 2019.

It took more than two years of collaborative work between Brooke West Africa (BWA) and the Ministry of Employment, Vocational Training, Apprenticeship and Integration, and more specifically the Directorate of Apprenticeship, to get the course under way. The project has also received support from the City of London’s Worshipful Company of Farriers.

Brooke West Africa has long championed the importance of farriery within communities and the potential to create new, skilled jobs. The charity’s Regional Representative Emmanuel Sarr said he was proud of the first cohort.

“This is a truly historic moment for Senegal and for the trade of farriery in Africa. I know that the hoof care of Senegal’s animals is in great hands. Thanks to Brooke West Africa, farriery is now a viable and respected career choice and equines can now have ‘shiny shoes’.

“Congratulations to Senegal’s 11 newest certified farriers!”

BWA’s success in elevating farriery in Senegal has been at the forefront of Brooke’s Global Farriery Project, which aims to raise the profile of the craft in low and middle-income countries. Unfortunately, farriery is often undervalued, causing horses to suffer problems such as lameness, arthritis and increased vulnerability to infections and disease.

David Buckton, Past Master, Worshipful Company of Farriers, said the organisation was pleased to support Brooke’s Global Farriery Initiative, “and in particular the West Africa team’s cooperation with the government in Senegal resulting in the inclusion of Farriery within the Vocational Curriculum”.

“The WCF congratulates the first 11 successful students on being awarded the Certificate of Specialty in Farriery and wishes them well in their future careers as Farriers. The Company is sure these 11 men and women will be the first of many to provide good foot care to the working horses, mules and donkeys in their communities.”