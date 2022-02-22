“EquineEd” takes a look at infectious diseases – free webinar

Share

Infectious diseases are in the spotlight for the latest free “EquineEd” talk presented by the University of Saskatchewan’s Western College of Veterinary Medicine (WCVM).

Large animal internal medicine associate professor Dr Julia Montgomery and clinical associate (equine field service) Dr Valentina Ragno will review recommendations for equine infectious disease outbreaks such as strangles, EHV-1 and equine infectious anemia (EIA). The talk will cover diagnostic testing, outbreak management and biosecurity measures.

The WCVM clinicians will also discuss decision-making for the lifting of quarantine restrictions and review the WCVM Veterinary Medical Centre’s admission policy for suspected cases of strangles and EHV-1.

The talk is part of the WCVM’s 2021-22 EquineED Talks series that features a variety of horse health presentations given by members of the WCVM’s equine clinical team. While all of the EquineED Talks are free for all horse enthusiasts, participants need to register online to receive the Zoom meeting link.

