Managing your laminitic horse: Free webinar

The third webinar in a series produced by feed company Spillers will look at managing the laminitic horse.

Spillers nutritionists Isabel Harker and Sarah Nelson will present “Managing your laminitic horse” next week.

They discuss which horses are at risk, symptoms to watch for, the role of nutrition, body condition and grazing tips.

The session will contain clearly delivered information and practical advice, and there will be opportunities to ask questions.

Every level of horse owner can benefit from the webinars, said Clare Barfoot RNutr, Marketing and Research and Development Director at Mars Horsecare UK, home of the Spillers brand. Upcoming sessions include weight management tips for the “good doer”, and feeding the performance horse.

“The webinars incorporate answers to many of the questions we receive via our Care-Line, together with the latest in equine nutrition science. And the best news is they are free and accessible to all.”

The webinars are being hosted on Microsoft Teams, and each session will last about an hour.

» Sign up for “Managing your laminitic horse”, on Thursday, March 3, at 8pm (GMT). A link to join the webinar will be emailed the day before the session.