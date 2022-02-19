Riding equipment choice important in equine-assisted therapy – study

Share

The choice of riding equipment in equine-assisted therapy plays an important role in terms of achieving muscular activation in the rider, researchers in Brazil report.

Janaine Brandão Lage and her fellow researchers said rehabilitation programs and horse riding equipment should be used according to the specific characteristics of each individual, becoming an ally in the quest for excellent results.

The study team, writing in the journal Acta Scientiarum, Health Sciences, set out to evaluate the effect of riding equipment used in equine-assisted therapy on the muscular activity of the trunk and lower limb of individuals with either Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy, or an intellectual disability.

The 15 individuals enrolled in the study were aged 15 to 18.

The muscle activity of the riders was assessed through surface electromyography under four different variations of riding equipment:

A saddle with feet supported in the stirrups;

A saddle without feet supported on the stirrups;

A blanket with feet in stirrups; and

A blanket without feet supported on the stirrups.

Analysis revealed statistically significant differences. The Down syndrome group showed greater muscular activity of the trunk and lower limbs with blanket equipment without the feet supported in the stirrups, as did those with an intellectual disability.

Those with cerebral palsy showed the greatest muscle activation when in a saddle with their feet supported in the stirrups.

The choice of riding equipment used in equine-assisted therapy has different effects on the pattern of muscular activation of the trunk and lower limbs depending on the health challenges of the individual.

“It should be an important aspect to consider when planning a treatment,” they said.

The study team comprised Lage, Mariane Fernandes Ribeiro, Vicente de Paula Antunes Teixeira, Rodrigo César Rosa and Ana Paula Espindula, all with the Federal University of Triangulo Mineiro; and Alex Abadio Ferreira, with the Association of Parents and Friends of Exceptional Children.

Effect of horse riding equipment in activity of trunk and lower limb muscles in equine-assisted therapy

Janaine Brandao Lage, Mariane Fernandes Ribeiro, Vicente de Paula Antunes Teixeira, Rodrigo César Rosa, Alex Abadio Ferreira, Ana Paula Espindula.

Acta Scientiarum, Health Sciences, Vol. 42, no. 1, https://doi.org/10.4025/actascihealthsci.v42i1.52739

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.