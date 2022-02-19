New mag gives platform for para-equestrians to share their stories

Share

British Paralympic rider Natasha Baker is the first contributor to a new online magazine launched by horse sport’s governing body for Para Equestrian athletes.

The FEI has launched The Para Equestrian Digest for athletes and the people connected to the sport so they can share – in their own words – their personal experiences and disability stories.

Every month, the Digest will put the spotlight on an athlete or project in Para-Equestrian sport with the aim of improving disability awareness and inclusion.

The magazine has its roots in the WeThe15 campaign, which was launched by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in Tokyo at last year’s Paralympic Games. The campaign, which is sport’s largest-ever human rights movement to end discrimination, aims to transform the lives of the world’s 1.2 billion people with disabilities who represent 15% of the global population.

FEI Secretary General Sabrina Ibáñez, who is also the newly re-elected President of the Association of Paralympic Sports Organisations (APSO), said conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion need to be informed by real-life experiences.

“Story-telling is a key tool in this process of creating awareness and connection.

“First-hand accounts invite the public to better understand the situations faced by people with disabilities on a daily basis, and challenge widely held perceptions about disability. This process of perspective-taking, or the ability to understand another person’s point of view, is what sparks the conversations that lead to long-lasting change,” Ibáñez said.

“Para Equestrian athletes have experiences off the field-of-play that can inform the wider conversation on disability inclusion and we wanted to provide them with a space to share their thoughts and ideas.”

In the lead-up to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the Digest will explore key themes affecting disability inclusion, beginning with a discussion on ‘ableism’ or the societal attitudes that diminish the potential of persons with disabilities.

FEI Para Equestrian Committee Chair Amanda Bond said the aim of the Para Equestrian Digest is “not to problem gaze”, but to seek out solutions and ideas for greater inclusion, that are offered by the para-athletes themselves.

“Ironically, people with disabilities are often not part of the discussions on disability inclusion, which leads to weak decision-making processes and less than desirable outcomes,” Bond said.

“We hope that these unique narratives from the Para Equestrian community will resonate with people around the world facing similar issues. While we recognise that inclusion is a long-term process with many challenges, we believe that these stories can affect change one small step at a time.”

