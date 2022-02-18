Sex hormones appear to influence severe equine asthma in mares – study

Share

The estrus cycle appears to have a bearing on lung function in mares affected by severe asthma, researchers in Canada report.

Scientists with the University of Montreal, writing in the journal Animals, noted that, in humans, the estrus cycle and sex hormones influence asthma development and severity.

For example, asthma is more common in boys than in girls during childhood, but this tendency reverses at puberty, suggesting a sex-hormone-related effect.

It is unknown whether the same effect occurs in cases of equine asthma.

Severe asthma cases in horses involve breathing difficulty, even at rest, and although it can be controlled by management and medication, it remains incurable.

Stabling and hay feeding often make the condition worse, but other factors could possibly play a part.

Severe asthma affects about 14% of adult horses in temperate climates. A predisposition for females has been reported, but this is not a consistent finding.

Sophie Mainguy-Seers, Mouhamadou Diaw and Jean-Pierre Lavoie set out to evaluate the effects of the estrus cycle on airway dysfunction in five mares affected by severe asthma by assessing their lung function during the follicular and luteal phases of the reproductive cycle.

The whole breath, expiratory and inspiratory resistance, and reactance were compared during the reproductive cycle.

A significant improvement in inspiratory obstruction was observed during the luteal phase of the estrus cycle in the study. Reactance also improved.

Variations in progesterone levels and the dominant follicle size were found to correlate with several lung function parameters, suggesting an influence of sex hormones on asthma in horses.

“The fluctuation of airway dysfunction during the estrus cycle is noteworthy as deterioration of the disease could perhaps be expected and prevented by horse owners and veterinarians,” the study team said.

The discovery supports further studies to uncover the effects of sex hormones in asthma in both horses and humans, they said.

“Further studies are required to determine if the equine species could be a suitable model to evaluate the effects of sex hormones on asthma.

“Indeed, the reproductive physiology of mares and women is similar in many aspects, including the prolonged follicular phase and the monovulation [release of a single ovum each cycle].

“The ease of reproductive tract evaluation and the long life span of horses, compared to rodent models, are additional valuable features.”

To further clarify the significance of the current results, future investigations should examine the localization and proportion of progesterone and estrogen receptors in the equine respiratory tract and the effects of these sex hormones on the biology of airway cells, they said.

Mainguy-Seers, S.; Diaw, M.; Lavoie, J.-P. Lung Function Variation during the Estrus Cycle of Mares Affected by Severe Asthma. Animals 2022, 12, 494. https://doi.org/10.3390/ani12040494

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.