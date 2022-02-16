Vaulting officials welcomed into FEI stable

Share

The relationship between the FEI and the International Vaulting Officials Club (IVOC) has been formalised with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement will allow the IVOC to contribute more efficiently within the FEI framework. Vaulting became an FEI discipline nearly 40 years ago. FEI President Ingmar De Vos said the sport had “played an important role in the development of equestrian sport globally with its appeal to youth, and incredible horsemanship and showmanship”.

MOUs cover general topics and areas of specific interest between the parties such as mutual recognition, FEI Rules and Regulations, horse welfare, good governance, consultation, General Assemblies, and the FEI Sports Forum.

De Vos said the relationship would allow vaulting officials to engage formally in important consultation processes, such as rules revision, and to have their say in the future development of vaulting around the world.

“Officials play a vital role in the development and success of equestrian sports, and we are very happy our relationship with the Vaulting Officials, represented by the IVOC, has been reinforced.”

IVOC Chairwoman Karolina (Mimmi) Wickholm said that within the new agreement, the group hoped to preserve the transparency, open communication, and spirit of friendship its have enjoyed in the tightknit Vaulting community over the years.

“This is an exciting new step in the relationship between the FEI and IVOC. Our club’s focus will be on ensuring good and fair working conditions for all vaulting officials.

“All the IVOC members are equal and we value everyone’s concerns and opinions. We look forward to working together with the FEI for the greater benefit of vaulting and equestrian sport in general,” Wickholm said.

“The IVOC shares the FEI’s values and especially the dedication to the welfare of our most valuable team member – the horse – as well as the respect for all those engaged in the sport.”

• The FEI Vaulting Technical Committee is holding an online forum on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 3.30pm to 6pm (CET). It will explore in detail the reference score, its methodologies and the Cartwheel exercise.

The forum is open to all FEI vaulting officials, athletes, trainers and National Federation (NF) representatives. Registrations close on March 4 and are to be made by NFs through the FEI Course Calendar.

» Information for attendees (PDF)