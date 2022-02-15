Girl power: Women take charge for unique horse show

Share

A five-day showjumping event in the US later this year is putting the spotlight on women in the equestrian industry.

The Saratoga WIB (Women In Business) Spectacular is the first-ever horse show created by women, operated by women, benefitting women’s health, and showcasing women in business.

The US Equestrian Federation ‘A’-rated, Jumper 3* competition is open to all competitors, both men and women, and is running from July 13 to 17, 2022, in Stillwater, New York, eight miles from downtown Saratoga Springs.

Organisers say the “intimate boutique horse show will provide a unique opportunity for equestrians and highlight the contributions of women in the industry as they will fill all roles at the horse show”.

“This event is something that has never been done before. The equestrian community is dominated by women yet operated by men. We intend to break the mold by having women fulfill all positions for the show while showcasing women in business in the equine world and beyond, and women that ride and have full-time careers.

“This important initiative will not only be beneficial for all that partake (men are certainly invited to attend) but is also educational and philanthropic. Proceeds from this event will be donated to organizations that support women’s health.”

Hosted at White Hollow Farm, the Saratoga WIB Spectacular will feature multiple rings of hunter, jumper, and equitation competition with feature classes. Exhibitors and attendees will be offered educational opportunities throughout the show and beyond to meet, interact, listen, and learn from a variety of remarkable women willing to share information about their careers and the paths they chose. Those who would like to shadow women professionals at the show, such as course designers, will be provided numerous options to explore and learn about individual businesses and careers available in and supporting the industry.

Organiser Adele Einhorn said the aim was to highlight women in business and the roles that they play. “We want to engage as many people as possible to help promote and showcase women in our industry and beyond.”

The Saratoga WIB Spectacular will partner and collaborate with Equestrian Businesswomen, an entity that connects businesswomen in the equine industry to provide them with resources and community to foster their professional development and business opportunities, on this initiative.

» Those wishing to be a WIB mentor can contact saratogahorseshows@gmail.com or call 518-441-3959.