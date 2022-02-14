“Careers month” highlights equestrian sector’s diversity

Share

The British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA) is hosting a campaign to highlight the varied and diverse range of jobs within the equestrian sector.

BETA Careers Month boasts an impressive schedule of video content and live broadcasts that will be shared across BETA’s social media platforms and podcast from February 14 to March 12, which marks the end of the country’s National Careers Week.

It is providing a platform for professionals in the equestrian sector, and for those looking for a career in the equestrian industry, colleges and universities, it will provide real-life examples of people doing those jobs.

BETA’s Executive Director Claire Williams said there was an incredibly diverse range of members in BETA.

“We’re working with our members and people beyond who have kindly said they’ll help us to provide an engaging and interactive schedule of content including many live broadcasts that will also give those interested the chance to ask any questions they like.

“Although we feel that this campaign will be really useful for younger people looking to enter the industry, we also feel it’ll help increase understanding across the sector, and provide those looking to change career at a later point in their life with a fabulous resource.”

This campaign complements the BETA Thesis of the Year Competition, an annual initiative to recognise academic excellence in undergraduate equine-related study. A win in these prestigious awards is a tremendous asset to add to students’ CVs as they embark on their chosen careers.

As per BETA’s successful Summer of Safety campaign that ran last year, the association is looking to encourage interaction around all roles discussed and beyond. All content will be available on BETA’s social media platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube, but will initially stream on the Facebook Page for those wishing to participate live.