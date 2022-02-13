Free webinar: Stallion prep for the breeding season

Share

A free webinar on preparing stallions for the breeding season aims to help owners and handlers start their stallion’s career the right way.

The webinar will cover husbandry and handling, pre-purchase exams and semen assessment, dummy training and feeding and supplementation.

Presenter Tullis Matson from Stallion AI Services is being joined by guest speakers Bart Kools of Schockemöhle Stud, European breeding industry specialist Desiree Gebbink, and Kate Hore, Senior Nutritionist at NAF Equine Supplements.

There will be a Q&A on bringing a European perspective on stud preparation, including live discussion and footage from real-life scenarios

Five winners of a “Stallion Support Package” will be up for grabs on the night. The webinar is sponsored by NAF, Nidacon and Minitube.

» Register for “New Stallion, New Season – Preparing Your Stallion for Stud”, on February 17 at 7pm (GMT)