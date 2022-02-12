Ground-breaking research looks at indoor horse arena conditions

Share

Researchers in Kentucky are undertaking a multi-year study into indoor arenas that they hope will determine best management practices for building and maintaining indoor facilities.

Plenty of research exists surrounding outdoor equine and livestock arenas, but when it comes to environmental monitoring of indoor facilities, the University of Kentucky College of Food and Environment (UK CAFE) researchers are breaking new ground.

UK extension horse specialist Bob Coleman is working with UK agricultural engineer Morgan Hayes and biosystems and agricultural engineering graduate student Staci McGill to study indoor arena conditions. They’re looking at a host of variables including air temperature, humidity, ventilation, air speed, horse activity and outdoor conditions. With 13 cooperating arenas, the researchers have been installing measurement devices and collecting data they will use to determine best management practices for building and maintaining indoor facilities.

Hayes said that sonic anemometers measure air speed from any direction. “Sometimes there are doors and windows open; sometimes not. Sometimes there are fans on and sometimes not. This device allows us to record horizontal air movement in any direction.”

The trio visit each facility to check the equipment and collect data. They are also measuring ground temperature and roof temperature with a thermal camera.

“We are looking for spatial and temporal variability and to see the differences in the summer and winter,” Hayes said. “If we see less air movement and more humidity issues, then we know we have a wintertime challenge. It’s a little bit different than the summertime challenge, which may be more of a temperature issue.”

Facility owners including Bruce Brown, at Lakeside Arena in Frankfort, are recording the activities that go on in the arena, so researchers can correlate the data.

Brown built Lakeside, a 108,000 square-foot arena, to fill a need for an all-weather facility for horse shows and other events.

“I judge horse shows around the country and a lot of the ideas you see here I’ve taken from other places I’ve been,” Brown said. “Anything I can do to improve the exhibitors’ experience here and improve our methods of working the arena, hauling the manure, housing the horses and the exhibitors … it’s important to me.”

To fulfill her master’s degree requirements, McGill began the research in 2018 as a partnership between UK CAFE and the UK College of Public Health in an effort to better understand horse and human health. They started with a survey that drew more than 450 responses, 77% of which were concerned with dust, moisture levels and lack of air movement in indoor facilities.

McGill then got funding from the US Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture for a predoctoral fellowship and used those surveys to begin developing design guidelines and recommendations for engineers, project managers, construction companies and the equine industry as a whole on how to build better indoor arenas. She plans to draft a formal set of research-based guidelines before graduating with her doctoral degree in spring 2023.

“People spend a lot of money building these facilities,” McGill said.

“We want it to be something that lasts for decades. The main purpose of this study is to gain a better understanding of what’s going on in these facilities and provide recommendations for farms and owners about how to build great facilities.”

Coleman said he was often asked about indoor areas by people who are building their facilities from the ground up. “They are thinking about what the ground’s going to look like, indoor and outdoor, and there’s just been such a lack of information out there.”

He said the multidisciplinary team makes the results stretch to a wide audience.

“The cool thing about our team is that everybody brings something different to the table,” he said. “We’re looking at all these things through a different lens. From my perspective, this is all about making it right for the horses. If they are happy and comfortable, the owners will be as well.”

Article courtesy University of Kentucky College of Food and Environment