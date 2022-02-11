Full-body CT scanning of horses a step closer to reality

Share

Full-body robotically controlled imaging technology that can capture CT and radiographic images of the entire anatomy of a standing, conscious horse is close to being in commercial use.

Florida-based company Prisma has received a lead investment to its current $4 million seed round from Kirenaga Partners, which invests in early-stage venture companies that have developed products and are on the verge of initial commercialization.

The investment will fund the final development and commercialization of Prisma’s ground-breaking technology, which it says is the only system that is able to capture CT and radiographic images of the entire anatomy of a standing, conscious horse.

Prisma’s founder and chief executive officer Michael Silver said the technology is a material improvement upon existing imaging employed in the equine industry and will displace traditional CT imaging.

“Current CT technology requires the horse to be anesthetized and is not capable of imaging the horses’ entire anatomy, including the high-mass regions (axial skeleton, abdomen, hips and pelvis),” Silver said. “The capabilities of Prisma’s system represent an opportunity to provide better diagnostics, performance, care and promote the health and welfare of horses compared to current imaging technology.”

Silver established Prisma in 2016 and in 2019 it received funding from Triple Ring Technologies, a co-development company that partners with clients in medical technology and life sciences.

He said that Prisma had attracted the interest of some of the most prestigious veterinary practices in the country. It had also been in regular contact with several research universities and major equine industry organizations, “all of which are very supportive and enthusiastic about the technology we’ve developed and the benefits it will provide to the equine industry”.

Kirenaga’s founder and general partner David Scalzo said Prisma’s technology had a “tremendous upside”, and solved a major shortcoming in equine care.

“The demand for a more effective way of protecting these valuable assets through better diagnostics will increase exponentially.”