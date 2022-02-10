New scientific journal focuses on horse-related history

Share

A new academic journal with a focus on horse-related history has been launched.

Cheiron: The International Journal of Equine and Equestrian History will be published twice a year, in February and September.

The first 239-page issue was published in November, followed by an official online launch in December.

The journal’s areas of interest include equestrian studies, equine history, archaeology, anthropology, social sciences, animal studies, art history, sport studies, social sciences, interspecies communication and veterinary history as they relate to the horse.

The journal is open-access, meaning anyone with an interest can read it online.

Papers in the first issue include:

What Makes a Horse a Horse? Configurational Aspects of Ancient Egyptian Equines, by Lonneke Delpeut;

Horse Burial in Lombard Italy: Crossing Cultural and Afterlife Boundaries in Social Representation, by Irina Mattioli;

The Horse Behind the Text: Animal Agency in Early Medieval Historiography, by Marieke Röben

Interdisciplinary Approaches to the Medieval Warhorse, by Carley Ameen and others;

Towards an Economic History of the Horse in the Mediterranean Area during the Middle Ages: What Perspectives?, Clothilde Noé; and

Arabians in the Architecture: Historiographic Implications of Misidentification, by Miriam Bibby.

The first issue also features three book reviews.

The editors-in-chief are Anastasija Ropa and Miriam Bibby, with Katherine Kanne engaged as the guest editor for the first issue.

The peer-reviewed journal, published by Budapest-based Trivent Publishing in collaboration with the Latvian Academy of Sport Education, hopes to encourage debate around equine and equestrian studies across chronological periods and disciplines.

It has no publication charges.

Learn more about the journal here. The first issue can be read here.