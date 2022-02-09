Modeling finds where African horse sickness virus could survive

Share

Computer modelling has shown that India, Australia and Brazil are among countries that could suit the African horse sickness virus in coming decades.

African horse sickness is a dangerous disease of equines spread by Culicoides biting midges. The disease severely affects horses, while mules, donkeys, and zebras are less susceptible.

It was first described in early Arabic documents from 1327, in which horses in Yemen were suffering from a disease seemingly similar to African horse sickness.

Africa is the modern-day hotspot for the disease, first reported there in 1719 with a major outbreak in South Africa.

Since then, the virus has become endemic in Africa.

Even though African horse sickness is endemic through most of sub-Saharan Africa, outbreaks have been reported beyond the continent, including in Spain, the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.

Ayalew Assefa and his fellow researchers in Ethiopia, writing in the journal Scientific Reports, said outbreaks in endemic areas have a devastating economic and social impact because of its rapid spread, animal deaths, restrictions to animal movements and trade bans, as well as surveillance and control costs.

“An outbreak of African horse sickness in a disease-free region would have catastrophic effects on equine welfare and industry,” they said.

The researchers applied ecological niche modeling to determine which parts of the world might be suitable for the survival of the virus in the years ahead. The modeling took into account a range of inputs, including climatic factors related to temperature and rainfall, solar radiation, elevation, and wind.

Variables known to determine the maintenance and circulation of the virus and Culicoides species were factored in. The modeling also took into account the locations of previous outbreaks of the disease.

The modeling sought to identify suitable niches for the virus in two time frames – up to 2040, and 2040 to 2060.

The model depicted the sub-Sahara African continent as the most suitable area for the virus. Senegal, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Madagascar and Malawi were African countries identified as highly suitable.

“Humid sub-Saharan Africa is very suitable for any disease vectors due to prolonged rain with favorable temperatures,” the study team said.

The Middle East (Yemen, Oman, Saudi Arabia and territories) were found marginally suitable for the virus in the years ahead.

Among nations currently free of the disease, India, Australia, Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia were assessed as suitable for the virus.

“The India southern borders were highly suitable for the virus due to suitable bioclimatic conditions for the thriving of the vectors,” they said.

“Furthermore, most of Australia and Brazil were also suitable for the virus, which can be due to suitable weather conditions similar to African countries in terms of temperature and humidity.”

The virus, they said, could persist for long periods in new territories if it is maintained in a suitable insect vector.

Climate change will not necessarily work in favor of the virus, they noted. The results indicate that the suitability level for the virus will generally diminish between 2020 and 2040, when compared to the current suitability level.

However, from 2040 to 2060, suitable niches will increase, but are predicted to remain smaller than the current suitability level.

The authors said that while climate-driven temperature increases will likely affect the dynamics of insect vectors, there need to be moderate temperatures along with higher precipitation rates for an outbreak to occur.

They said their model is the first to use ecological niche modeling with bioclimatic risk factor identification to examine potential African horse sickness outbreaks worldwide.

Levels of solar radiation, maximum temperatures, and precipitation variables were the biggest contributors in the modeling.

“We believe this model can be used as an epidemiological tool in planning control and surveillance against diseases nationally or internationally.”

The study team comprised Assefa, Amare Bihon and Yimer Muktar, all with Woldia University in Ethopia; and Abebe Tibebu and Alemu Dagnachew, both with the Sekota Dryland Agricultural Research Center, also in Ethiopia.

