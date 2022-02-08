New trustees add wealth of experience to working animal charity

Share

Three new members have been added to the Board of Trustees of global working animal charity Spana (the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad), including a former British Veterinary Association president.

Marianne Davies, Adam Firby and Daniella Dos Santos joining at a key time for the charity, as it prepares to mark its centenary in 2023 and embarks on ambitious future plans for its work, improving the welfare of working animals in low-income countries across the world.

Spana Trustees chairwoman Dr Mary-Lorraine Hughes said that each would make an invaluable contribution to the charity.

“They bring with them a significant range of experience and knowledge, as well as a strong commitment to animal welfare.

“As part of our Board of Trustees, they will help the charity to grow the impact, effectiveness and reach of our vital work in many of the world’s poorest communities, and I look forward to working closely with them.”

Daniella Dos Santos graduated as a veterinary surgeon from the Royal Veterinary College in 2012, having previously obtained a degree in molecular genetics from Kings College London. She has since been in small animal and exotic pet practice across south-east England. Dos Santos is a past Chair of the British Veterinary Association (BVA) Ethics and Welfare Panel, and past BVA President (2019-2020). Last year, she was admitted to the Fellowship of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons for Meritorious Contributions to the Profession and was awarded the 2021 Inspiration Award. Dos Santos is also a trustee of the Animal Welfare Foundation, and is currently studying for her Masters’ degree in Public Health.

Marianne Davies is Global Head of People Services at GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) and an Independent Committee Member on the Equality, Inclusion and Diversity Committee at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. She has a wealth of Human Resources and Change management experience. Having previously already visited many of the countries where Spana works, Davies is keen to contribute to improving the lives of working animals.

Adam Firby is senior Human Resources Director for Molson Coors Beverage Company in Western Europe. Having previously held roles across Marks and Spencer, Britvic Soft Drinks and the Royal Mail Group, he brings additional experience in general management and property.

Spana was founded in 1923 by British mother and daughter, Kate and Nina Hosali, who travelled across North Africa in the early 1920s and were struck by the immense suffering endured by working animals. Today, as it nears its centenary, Spana improves the welfare of working animals in 28 low-income countries by providing free veterinary care, training in animal care for owners and animal welfare education for schoolchildren.

Hughes said that during the centenary in 2023, Spana’s achievements in advancing the welfare of working animals across the world over the past 100 years would be celebrated.

“And with the help of our Trustees, we will ensure that the charity is in the best position to make great strides forward in the years ahead – transforming the lives of animals and the communities who depend on them.”