Julie Fiedler honoured with life membership of Horse SA

Share

Former Executive Officer Julie Fiedler has been awarded Life Membership to South Australia’s equine advocacy group Horse SA in recognition of her “singular and outstanding contribution” to the organisation.

Fiedler, who left Horse SA in April 2020 to pursue research PhD studies at the University of Melbourne, received the honour at the organisation’s 2021 AGM. She had been with Horse SA for 20 years, beginning with a Board appointment and 19 years as Executive Officer. She is undertaking a PhD about the welfare of horses in racing, sport and tourism, and how attitudes of stakeholders may inform an organisation’s social licence to operate.

Fiedler has long had an interest in promoting the values associated with keeping and riding horses in the community through various ways, such as access to public land for riding. Here, she reflects on her time and achievements of Horse SA over the years.

“It was timely when I was invited onto the Horse SA Board, and later as Executive Officer, to deliver on activities and strategic goals with and for others who also held this same vision for some 20 years.

“The old saying ‘It takes a village to raise a child’ was undoubtedly applicable to my experiences within Horse SA. The role brought together an extensive cohort of horse owners and organisations onto common ground for tackling a diverse range of issues related to planning and environmental regulations, public land access, biosecurity, facilities and horse welfare, just to name a few. It is a rare job role that traverses all portfolios and all levels of government, providing the opportunity to join up the needs of passionate horse owners with policy and on-ground practices.

“Funding through the Office for Recreation and Sport enabled work on organisational governance and access to riding facilities such as The Kidman Trail, Tom Roberts Horse Trail and Kersbrook Horse Trail. Similarly, funding through landcare related agencies enabled many field days and educational resources to be delivered. One memorable highlight was Horse SA receiving the 2016 NCCARF national climate change adaptation award (community category). Thank you to all private and public contributors who see the value of such investment.

“On many occasions, Horse SA members collaborated on, and sometimes led, projects with other organisations, for example, the Horse Welfare and Well-being Toolkit, the Australian Horse Welfare Protocol and Horse Venue Biosecurity Workbook. The latter was launched at Parliament House Canberra in 2011 on the day the horse industry (Thoroughbred Racing, Harness Racing, Equestrian Australia, Australian Horse Industry Council) signed the Emergency Animal Disease Cost Sharing Agreement (EADRA). The findings of these projects were written up for scientific journals by current Horse SA Vice-Chair Dr Kirrilly Thompson.

“Highlights include having the opportunity to work with an amazing community of people to convene several conferences, including International Large Animal Rescue (2013), National Equine Safety (an evolving series commencing in 2014) and Sport Horse Welfare and Social Licence to Operate (2019). Other highlights related to crowd-funding for the 2017 book celebrating the life of Tom Roberts, the signing of the MOU with the Normandy Horse Council and appearing at an Australian Senate public hearing about horse traceability (2019). However, it was not all ‘easy travelling’; with the outbreak of Equine Influenza in 2007 and the fires of Sampson Flat and Pinery in 2015 and Cudlee Creek in 2019, but it was a credit to the strength of the horse community networks that carried everyone through.

“I remain passionate and encourage everyone to remain engaged with issues of importance for all horse owners, and at every opportunity, to advocate forwards to government and relevant stakeholders.”