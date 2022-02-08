Biofilm discovery a breakthrough in understanding equine recurrent uveitis in horses – review

Share

Two breakthroughs in recent years have been game-changers in terms of understanding the cause and progression of equine recurrent uveitis (ERU) in horses, according to the authors of a just-published review.

Uveitis is a sight‐threatening eye disease in equids known worldwide that leads to considerable pain and suffering.

After centuries in which ERU has plagued horse owners and veterinarians, a very significant contribution to clarifying the cause and development of the condition was made with two discoveries, Bettina Wollanke, Hartmut Gerhards and Kerstin Ackermann wrote in the journal Microorganisms.

The first is confirmation that a bacterial infection with leptospira is behind the most common form of ERU, and the second is the recognition that it is a biofilm infection.

“ERU fulfils all the characteristics of a biofilm infection,” the trio wrote in their review, which examined infectious uveitis in horses and the latest insights into the condition.

Indeed, chronic leptospiral infection in the vitreous cavity of the eye is only possible through the formation of biofilm, they said.

The discovery that it is a biofilm infection helps to explain previously difficult‐to‐understand characteristics of ERU, including the unpredictability of episodes of ERU, the persistence of the leptospiral infection in the eye for many years, and why clinically noticeable episodes of uveitis may not occur until many months, or even years, after systemic infection.

The authors, all with the Equine Clinic at Ludwig‐Maximilians‐University in Munich, said by far the most common type of uveitis in Germany and neighboring countries is classical equine recurrent uveitis, caused by a chronic intraocular leptospiral infection.

It is, they said, the main cause of infectious uveitis in horses. “Other infectious causes are extremely rare and are usually clinically distinguishable from ERU.”

They said ERU can be treated very effectively by a vitrectomy – removal of the gel-like vitreous material that fills the middle portion of the eye.

However, before this procedure, it is necessary to differentiate ERU from other types of uveitis in which a vitrectomy would not be helpful. This can be done on the basis of the animal’s medical history in combination with ophthalmologic findings, as well as examination of the aqueous humor.

The vitreous material obtained during vitrectomies has historically been used for many studies into the cause of ERU. In this way, scientists were able to identify leptospiral infection as the cause of infectious uveitis and gave rise to the biofilm discovery.

The authors, in their extensive review, traversed the different types of equine uveitis, including the form that occurs in horses with a leopard coat pattern, and their differential diagnosis.

They looked at the various treatments available, which can range from conservative therapies such as the use of corticosteriods to reduce inflammation and avoidance of bright light, to systemic use of antibiotics in severe cases when a bacterical infection is involved. Some antibiotics are effective against leptospires.

However, bacteria in biofilm are relatively tolerant to antibiotics which is not only due to the mechanical barrier that the biofilm represents; the ability of the antibiotics to diffuse through the biofilm depends largely on the particular bacterial strain, the type of antibiotic, and the growth conditions of the biofilm.

If the eye does not improve satisfactorily, surgery may be required.

Looking at the leptospiral form, the authors said serologic surveys indicate that infection with leptospires is common in horses, but systemic leptospirosis is almost always subclinical and therefore unnoticed.

The main carriers are small rodents, which excrete pathogenic leptospira in their urine, contaminating the environment, including horses’ drinking water and food.

“In particular, water from standing sources and wet or swampy pastures present a risk for equine infections,” they said.

Leptospirosis should also be considered in abortions. Leptospires can survive in several places in horses, such as the kidneys and eyes, for extended periods.

The numerically and economically most important consequence of leptospirosis in horses is ERU, which, similarly to leptospiral uveitis in humans, is a late result of systemic infection. It typically occurs many months to years after acute infection.

The vitreous material, at least in the horse, represents an ideal site for the biofilm formation of leptospires, they said. With its gel‐like consistency and collagen fibrils, it has emerged as the seat of chronic infection and biofilm formation.

“How quickly biofilm forms in the eye and how old biofilm formations in the vitreous can become is still unknown,” they said.

In conclusion, the authors said biofilm formation explains many aspects of the development and progression of ERU that have previously been mysterious.

“ERU occurs spontaneously, is a consequence of a natural leptospiral infection, and vitreous samples are a waste product of the best possible therapy (vitrectomy),” they said. Therefore, further laboratory work is possible without the need for animal experiments.

Future laboratory studies of vitrectomy specimens from ERU eyes could provide insights regarding the composition of the biofilm, they said.

Wollanke, B.; Gerhards, H.; Ackermann, K. Infectious Uveitis in Horses and New Insights in Its Leptospiral Biofilm-Related Pathogenesis. Microorganisms 2022, 10, 387. https://doi.org/10.3390/microorganisms10020387

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.