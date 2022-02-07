So long, Soup: Oldest Breeder’s Cup Classic winner dies at 31

Share

Alphabet Soup, the oldest living winner of racing’s Breeders’ Cup Classic, has died at the age of 31.

The grey son of Cozzene was euthanized on January 28 at Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in Georgetown, Kentucky, where he had been pensioned since 2015. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Bred in Pennsylvania out of the Arts and Letters mare Illiterate, Alphabet Soup was a late bloomer for owner Georgia B. Ridder, winning his first stakes at age four when he captured the 1995 Native Diver (GR3) and the Del Mar Breeders’ Cup Handicap (GR2).

At five he won twice at group two and once at group three en route to his greatest triumph, the group one 1996 Breeders’ Cup Classic, where he defeated the “invincible” Cigar as well as that year’s Preakness Stakes winner Louis Quatorze — all while setting a new track record at Woodbine.

Retired in 1998 to Adena Springs having captured 10 of 24 starts and earnings of over $2.9 million, Alphabet Soup sired numerous stakes winners, among them Grade 1 winners Egg Drop and Alphabet Kisses, and champions Our New Recruit, Phantom Light, and Sovereign Award winner Alpha Bettor.

Old Friends President and founder Michael Blowen said it would not be the same around the farm without “Soup”.

“Over these seven years he was a delight to be around with his sweet nature and enormous popularity. He brought joy to everyone.

“His best friend, the donkey Gorgeous George, will miss him terribly,” added Blowen, “and so will everyone on the farm. We are so grateful to Frank Stronach and everyone at Adena Springs for giving us the privilege of retiring this fabulous champion.”

Hall of Fame jockey Chris McCarron, who piloted Soup to his Breeders’ Cup win, was saddened by the news of the stallions passing.

“I truly enjoyed my relationship with Soupy, and he will always have a special place in my heart. He represented the US well when he bested the Cigar and Louis Quatorze in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Rest in peace old friend.”