Advances breathe new life into diagnosing respiratory problems in horses

Researchers who looked at recent technical advances in the diagnosis of respiratory disease in horses anticipate the development of specialized centers for identifying such conditions.

“In human medicine, specialized centers for respiratory diseases are present and the future may lead to the development of similar facilities for horses, as respiratory problems highly impact the equid population,” Natalia Kozłowska and her fellow researchers wrote in the journal Animals.

“In many cases, the complexity of respiratory disorders makes the full diagnosis under field conditions inapplicable,” they said. “Thus, specialized centers fully equipped to provide comprehensive diagnoses are needed.”

Except for endoscopes and ultrasound machines, the rest of the specialized equipment is not portable.

Portable X-ray systems are not suitable for thoracic imaging in adult horses, they noted. “This area can only be achieved using high-powered X-rays, which are mainly stationary.”

Lung function tests are a very promising tool, they said, especially with the worldwide occurrence of equine asthma. “Early asthmatic horses may not show recognizable signs, but their airway hyperactivity can be detected using a pulmonary function test.”

Pulmonary function tests may be especially helpful in early diagnosis in high-performance horses where the smallest amount of respiratory disease may affect the future outcome.

They may also prove helpful in evaluating the response to treatment, being more sensitive than analysis of a follow-up broncho-alveolar lavage fluid sample.

“Hopefully, high demand from the owners and trainers will result in the wide implementation of those techniques in equine respiratory disease diagnosis, as it would support effective management of affected horses, improve the outcomes, and improve the horses’ welfare,” the authors said.

For their paper, Kozłowska and her fellow researchers at the Institute of Veterinary Medicine, part of the Warsaw University of Life Sciences in Poland, reviewed scientific advances in imaging and functional tests in the diagnosis of respiratory problems in horses.

Respiratory problems are common in horses and are often diagnosed as a cause of poor athletic performance, they observed.

“The basic diagnostic techniques of the equine respiratory tract examination are not always sufficient for a complete diagnosis of the disease, its exacerbation, remission, or response to treatment.”

This has led to several advances, including the use of high-resolution imaging methods such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance (MR) imaging.

These techniques have revolutionized the capability of visualizing detailed anatomy of the upper respiratory tract, they said, offering practitioners an advanced view of airway problems and allowing for appropriate management planning.

On the other hand, pulmonary function tests, which provide a sensitive assessment of small functional changes in the lungs, are able to comprehensively characterize the mechanics of the respiratory system.

Spirometry and impulse oscillation systems can be used to analyze intra-breath respiratory mechanics, while electrical impedance tomography can measure changes in lung conductivity.

These methods can be successfully used to detect airway obstruction and mechanical irregularities in breathing patterns.

While the described diagnostic options have the ability to provide accurate and early diagnosis of respiratory tract disorders, some have disadvantages.

Radiography plays an important role in diagnosing upper respiratory tract diseases affecting the fascial, nasal, and paranasal sinus regions of the horse skull, but is of limited value in the evaluation of soft tissue because of reduced tissue resolution.

Ultrasonography is inexpensive, accessible, can be portable, and provides radiation-free imaging. It complements X-ray as it is easier to use, is more sensitive in the detection of smaller amounts of fluid, and provides information about the fluid character. However, it is limited to the lung surface and has a low specificity.

Additional uses of ultrasound include doppler imaging which offers the characterization of blood vessels of the thoracic wall, neck, or pleural space.

CT scanning is an advanced computerized X-ray technique that can provide detailed imaging of anatomy, providing the possibility of three-dimensional rotation of structures.

The review team said the high cost of CT equipment and the facilities necessary to house this equipment are the main limitations. The monthly maintenance costs of CT scanners are high and equipment to move anesthetized horses is also expensive.

Interpreting the imaging requires qualified staff. “For the untrained eye, CT imaging may be incomprehensible,” they said.

MRIs provide completely different diagnostically important data than CT, X-ray, or ultrasound, they said. It provides excellent anatomic features of soft tissue structures, and can also pick up functional changes elusive in other imaging techniques.

In the equine respiratory tract, MRIs can prove particularly useful for identifying tumors, cysts, or haematomas.

Its main disadvantages in equine practice are similar to CT imaging, with the high cost the main limitation. The cost of the equipment and required facilities to house it are again high, and monthly maintenance costs are also considerable.

Again, specialist training is required to interpret the imaging.

The review team said huge improvements have been made in recent decades and continuous technical progress is changing the capability of the diagnostic techniques, allowing for more accurate anatomical and functional studies of the equine respiratory tract.

CT or MR have provided detailed anatomical features of upper respiratory tract diseases not achievable before, providing vital information for surgical staff in the case of a planned procedure.

They said the further implementation of pulmonary function tests is promising as a non-invasive tool to facilitate an earlier diagnosis of equine lower respiratory tract diseases, especially in the case of equine asthma.

“However, more studies in the presented field are needed to create protocols that may be widely implemented by equine practitioners.”

The review team comprised Kozłowska, Małgorzata Wierzbicka, Tomasz Jasiński and Małgorzata Domino.

Kozłowska, N.; Wierzbicka, M.; Jasiński, T.; Domino, M. Advances in the Diagnosis of Equine Respiratory Diseases: A Review of Novel Imaging and Functional Techniques. Animals 2022, 12, 381. https://doi.org/10.3390/ani12030381

The review, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.