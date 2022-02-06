Uterine infections in donkeys: Bacterial identification urged by researchers

Share

Bacterial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing have been recommended by researchers before the treatment of uterine infections in donkeys after a recent study.

The recommendation was made after the scientists explored the antimicrobial susceptibility of bacteria taken from donkeys with uterine infections.

Yufei Zhao and his fellow researchers, writing in the journal Veterinary Sciences, described endometritis as a common reproductive disease in equines, long recognized as one of the major concerns in the breeding industry.

They noted that no investigation into the bacterial characteristics and antimicrobial susceptibility pattern of donkeys with endometritis has thus far been reported.

The study team set out to learn more about the issue in their examination of a case series. Medical records from 2018 to 2021 at the Equine Clinical Diagnostic Center, part of the China Agricultural University, were reviewed to identify submissions from donkeys with bacterial endometritis.

In all, 30 donkeys with a clinical diagnosis of bacterial endometritis were included in the study.

They looked at the frequency of different bacterial species, their susceptibility to antibiotics, and any evidence of multidrug resistance.

A total of 73 isolates were identified from the 30 donkeys. In all, 92% of the isolates were Gram-negative bacteria. Gram-negative bacteria have a cell envelope comprising a thin peptidoglycan cell wall that lies between an inner cytoplasmic cell membrane and a bacterial outer membrane.

A mix of bacteria was found in 90% of the donkeys. The most common isolates were Escherichia coli (31.5%) and species of Acinetobacter (21.9%).

Susceptibility testing revealed that amikacin (98%), cefoxitin (95%), trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (78%) and gentamicin (74%) were the most efficient antimicrobial agents for donkeys.

Multidrug resistance was found in 20% of all the bacterial isolates, of which all Pseudomonas aeruginosa isolates showed a multidrug resistance profile.

The authors noted that some of the donkey infections were severe.

“Antimicrobial resistance and multidrug-resistant bacteria are not rare in our study,” they said.

Discussing their findings, the researchers noted that the species and proportion of bacteria isolated in the study were different from those reported in mares, with most of the included donkey samples yielding a mixed culture. Gram-positive bacteria were not common in the studied samples.

“Considering the donkey population and the farm scale in our surrounding area, it is very likely that the number of donkeys with bacterial endometritis is higher than the number presented to the Equine Clinical Diagnostic Center laboratory,” the researchers said.

They continued: “This study demonstrated that bacteria identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing are highly recommended before the treatment of uterine infections in donkeys.”

Further studies of bacterial endometritis in donkeys should be conducted to provide a better understanding of what they characterized as a critical problem.

Zhao, Y.; Zhu, Y.; Liu, B.; Mi, J.; Li, N.; Zhao, W.; Wu, R.; Holyoak, R.G.; Li, J.; Liu, D.; Zeng, S.; Wang, Y. Antimicrobial Susceptibility of Bacterial Isolates from Donkey Uterine Infections, 2018–2021. Vet. Sci. 2022, 9, 67. https://doi.org/10.3390/vetsci9020067

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.