Smile! Photography contests a chance to showcase best horse pictures

Share

Two online photo competitions for horse lovers are open for entries, with both the University of Kentucky and the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation running contests.

University of Kentucky Ag Equine Programs is running its second annual equine-oriented digital photography contest, with three divisions, UK students, youth (17 and under) and open (18 and over). It is looking for original, high-quality photographs that exhibit any discipline or breed of horses, horses interacting with people, and the artistic “landscape” category.

Entries will be judged by a committee of staff, students and trained photographers in early March. Each division’s winning image will be published on the UK Ag Equine Programs’ Facebook page for a “People’s Choice Award.” Votes for the award will be determined by the number of likes that each image receives by 5pm (EST) on Friday, March 11.

Prizes will be awarded to category winners of each age division as well as the opportunity to be featured in the program’s monthly newsletter, The Wildcat Canter, and other UK publications.

» Entries close on February 28.

The Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation contest is open to entrants from the US and Canada. Horse enthusiasts are encouraged to submit original photos of horses representing all breeds, backgrounds, and disciplines. All entries must be the entrant’s own original work, and they must own all rights, title and license to the photographs.

Finalists will be selected by the Grayson team, and the winning photo will be chosen by votes from the public on Grayson’s Facebook page. The winner will receive a Grayson “swag bag,” and each finalist will also receive a prize. Selected photos submitted to the contest will be shared on Grayson’s social media accounts using the hashtag #ilovehealthyhorses.

“Our photo contest has proved to be a popular way for horse lovers to spread awareness of the importance of equine veterinary research,” said Jamie Haydon, president of Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation.

» Entries close on February 28.